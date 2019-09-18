Singtel named 2019 Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year and Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has awarded Singtel with the Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year award for the 4th consecutive year at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards. In addition, Singtel was presented with the Singapore IoT Service Provider of the Year award – the first time such an award has been given out.

In awarding the Asia-Pacific Telecom Group of the Year to Singtel, Frost & Sullivan recognised the Group's efforts to transform and innovate by continually investing in its people and new technologies and services. With its focus on remaining relevant in a dynamic industry by improving its network infrastructure and providing more digital services, Singtel has managed to successfully attract and retain new customers in a competitive market, recording a stable growth in subscribers across Asia Pacific and Africa.

"We are very pleased to be recognised by Frost & Sullivan for the fourth year running. As a Group, we've made large strides in digitalising our core business, developed new capabilities and business models around data, cyber security and digital offerings, creating innovative solutions to enable our customers' needs. We've also deepened our capabilities in ICT to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation and unlock new growth opportunities," said Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel.

"The rise of emerging technologies and increase in demand has effectively raised the industry's competitiveness. Singtel Group has continually worked to innovate and maintain its market relevance despite competing in many aggressive markets. The company's constant drive to remain relevant in a dynamic industry has enabled the company to stay ahead of its competitors," explained Ms Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan.

By going beyond connectivity services and focusing on delivering improved business outcomes for its customers, Singtel has emerged a clear leader in the Singapore IoT service provider space with large-scale deployments in both the public and private sectors.

"As we enter the era of intelligent connectivity, one where cities and industries of the future will be powered by various digital technologies, we have developed an advanced IoT platform powered by AI to help enterprises with their digital transformation," said Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Group Enterprise at Singtel.

"In providing the widest range of connectivity options such as 3G, 4G, CAT-M1, NB-IoT and eventually 5G in Singapore, Singtel offers unparalleled flexibility for its customers' IoT connectivity needs. Additionally, its AI-enabled orchestration platform with advanced analytics capabilities is ahead of the competition – it leverages AI and machine learning tools to help customers extract more value from their IoT deployments," noted Mr Nishchal Khorana, Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards were identified based on an in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Singtel

Singtel is Asia's leading communications technology group, providing a portfolio of services from next-generation communication, technology services to infotainment to both consumers and businesses. For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For businesses, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber-security capabilities. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches 700 million mobile customers in 21 countries. Its infrastructure and technology services for businesses span 21 countries, with more than 428 direct points of presence in 362 cities.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com

Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SingtelNews

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants.

For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry convergence, disruptive technologies, increasing competitive intensity, Mega Trends, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? For more information, please go to www.frost.com

