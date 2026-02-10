Singletrack announces strategic acquisition of Mediasterling to lead capital markets into the AI era

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ -- Singletrack, a leading provider of AI-first client engagement tools and analytics for capital markets, announces the acquisition of Mediasterling, experts in content creation and distribution for investment research, banking and professional services.

The acquisition builds on a long-standing partnership, established in 2012, when the two firms delivered an advanced investment research platform for a leading investment bank that remains a customer today. Singletrack and Mediasterling have since added multiple shared customers, developed complementary offerings, and maintained a common focus on customer value.

The combined firm will accelerate its plans to lead capital markets into the AI era, delivering the industry's most comprehensive suite of client engagement products, third-party integrations and services. This comes amid rising research production and engagement, expanding sell-side coverage of buyside and corporate clients, and increasing demand for integrated services across sales & trading, research, and corporate access.

This milestone reflects the vision of Singletrack founders Stuart Berwick and Paul Dyson of transforming how capital markets firms deliver advisory services through a fully integrated, end-to-end service delivery platform.

James Travis, Director, Mediasterling, says: "Singletrack leads the way in capital markets client engagement software and we offer the industry's most flexible and sophisticated research authoring solution. Together, our focus will be to add value for our clients by helping them create and monetise research & analysis through AI-enabled creation, personalised delivery and value measurement."

Brijesh Malkan, Singletrack CEO, affirms: "This transaction strengthens our commitment to the industry to help eliminate fragmented workflows, innovate and lower costs. We are delighted to welcome James and the experienced Mediasterling team to Singletrack. At a time of considerable change, our focus will be on working with our customers and partners to realise the potential of AI to transform how advisory services are produced, delivered and integrated into decision-making."

"Singletrack's acquisition of Mediasterling marks an exciting step forward in reshaping how capital markets firms operate in the AI era," said Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR. "We are excited to back Singletrack as they expand their platform and deliver even more differentiated value to customers. Bringing together Singletrack's AI-first engagement capabilities with Mediasterling's strength in research content creation creates a uniquely powerful foundation for the next generation of advisory workflows."

The acquisition is effective immediately. Both companies are committed to a seamless transition and continuity of service for customers and partners alike.

