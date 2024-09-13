Sineng Electric Showcases its Latest PV and Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2024

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- The RE+ 2024 has gathered leading suppliers of renewable energy technologies and solutions, and Sineng Electric, a global leading provider of PV and energy storage solutions, proudly showcased its cutting-edge product portfolio.

Innovative Breakthrough: Energy Storage System Solutions

At the expo, Sineng Electric introduced the groundbreaking 400kW String Liquid-cooled PCS and the 6.25MW String PCS MV Turnkey Station, garnering significant attention. Focused on reducing initial costs while enhancing efficiency, operational simplicity, and reliability, Sineng is committed to advancing the global energy storage landscape.

Additionally, Sineng showcased its 1250kW Central PCS, which captures the interest of attendees with its capacity for efficient storage and stable power supply across diverse environments. The 5MW Central PCS MV Turnkey Station is composed of four 1250kW PCS units, seamlessly integrating into a 5MWh DC system with over 97.5% efficiency, enhancing customers' return on investment through lower LCOS.

Advanced Power: Utility PV Solutions

The 350kW string inverter was also a highlight, featuring 12 MPPTs and 32 string inputs for optimal efficiency. With an IP66 protection rating and C5 level anti-corrosion, this inverter meets the rigorous demands of various project environments within the American PV market, enhancing productivity and minimizing LCOE.

Sineng further promoted its 3.6MW central inverter and 3.6MW MV Turnkey Station tailored for the American market, which has successfully received the cCSAus certification from CSA. This inverter supports a DC/AC ratio of 1.8 while optimizing construction and commissioning costs through a compact 20-inch container design.

Green Life-style: Residential Energy Storage Solutions

In response to the growing demand for green energy solutions in North American homes, Sineng launched its latest 3.8~11.4kW Split-phase Energy Controller and Battery, featuring with high-density cells and extended cycle life, which promises to significantly lower residential electricity bills. In addition, customers can complete grid adaptive adjustment with one-click configuration, enabling efficient access and easy debugging, which significantly reduces installation labor costs.

Commitment to a Sustainable Future

As part of the global journey toward carbon neutrality, Sineng's pioneering PV and energy storage technologies play a crucial role in achieving sustainable energy transition goals. Looking ahead, Sineng is dedicated to leveraging its strengths in PV and ESS to deepen its footprint in the North American market, delivering exceptional products and solutions to its customers.

