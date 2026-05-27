SINAN HOLDINGS INC. FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT RESPECTING ENDURO METALS CORPORATION

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Sinan Holdings Inc. ("Sinan") announces that on May 14, 2026, it acquired 20,550,003 flow-through units sold on a charitable flow-through basis (the "FT Units") of Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) (the "Issuer") at a price of $0.22 per FT Unit for an aggregate purchase price of $4,521,000.66 by way of a private placement. Each FT Unit consists of one common share (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Immediately prior to the transaction, Sinan held no securities of the Issuer. The 20,550,003 Common Shares comprised in the FT Units represented approximately 17.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer immediately following closing.

Immediately following the acquisition on May 14, 2026, as part of a structured charity flow-through donation arrangement, Sinan disposed of all 20,550,003 FT Units by way of donation and/or sale. Following this disposition, Sinan holds zero Common Shares and zero Warrants, representing 0% of the issued and outstanding securities of the Issuer.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators, which also requires an early warning report to be filed with the applicable securities regulators containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early waning report filed by Sinan will be available under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca or by contacting Amir Karim, President at (514) 574-3754. Sinan's head office is located at 1960 Boul Laird, Mont-Royal, Québec H3P 2V3.

SOURCE Sinan Holdings Inc.