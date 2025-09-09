Simply Training Partners with Olds College to Offer Accounting and Bookkeeping Courses to Continuing Education Students

TORONTO , Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Simply Training , a leading provider of industry-focused online learning in accounting and bookkeeping, is proud to announce a renewed partnership with Olds College of Agriculture & Technology under its Industry Training & Continuing Education Department to deliver high-quality, practical accounting and bookkeeping courses.

This collaboration is designed to provide learners with flexible, accessible, and career-ready training opportunities that meet the growing demand for skilled accounting and bookkeeping professionals across Alberta and beyond. Through this partnership, Simply Training's online courses will be integrated into the College's Industry Training & Continuing Education offerings, allowing students to build valuable, job-ready skills in financial management, accounting software, payroll, and more.

"Partnering with Olds College is an exciting step forward in our mission to make accounting and bookkeeping education more accessible and aligned with real-world Canadian Businesses' needs," says Sue Dupuy, Founder of Simply Training. "We are proud to support the College's commitment to lifelong learning and workforce development."

Olds College's Industry Training & Continuing Education offers learners of all backgrounds the opportunity to upskill, reskill, and advance their professional growth through flexible learning solutions. By incorporating Simply Training's programs, the College will offer an enhanced learning path for individuals seeking employment in administrative, accounting, or entrepreneurial roles.

"Our partnership with Simply Training allows us to expand our program offerings with industry-relevant Canadian content that aligns with the needs of today's workforce," says Sharyl James, Trades & Skills Programming Specialist, Industry Training & Continuing Education at Olds College. "This collaboration helps ensure our students are gaining the practical skills and certifications that employers are actively seeking."

Courses will be available online, providing students with the flexibility to learn at their own pace and on their own schedule. Upon successful completion, students will receive certificates that demonstrate their competencies and help open doors to new career opportunities.

For more information about enrolling in these courses, visit Olds College Industry Training & Continuing Education Courses .

About Simply Training

Simply Training is a Canadian-based provider of online education specializing in accounting and bookkeeping, with Canadian-only content. With a focus on practical, real-world skills and industry-recognized certifications, Simply Training helps individuals and organizations build financial confidence and career success.

About Olds College

Olds College of Agriculture & Technology is a leader in hands-on learning, applied research, and industry partnerships. Through its Industry Training & Continuing Education division, the College offers flexible learning opportunities to meet the evolving needs of Alberta's workforce.

