Simply Green Home Services named Best Business of the Year at CanadianSME National Business Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Simply Green Home Services is thrilled to announce that it was named the Best Business of the Year at the CanadianSME National Business Awards held on January 28, 2020 in Toronto.

"We are humbled and honoured to have received this award, which is recognition of Simply Group's rapid assent to the ranks of Canada's most successful and leading companies," says Lawrence Krimker, CEO of Simply Group, the parent company of Simply Green Home Services. "This award will fuel our drive for sustained, profitable growth, with a commitment to the values of employee and customer satisfaction upon which our business is built and thrives."

Since launching in 2013, Simply Group has grown from a small HVAC business with less than 10 employees to become a customer-centric residential and commercial energy and consumer financing company, with more than $750 million in assets acquired.

Through Simply Group, Canadian consumers and businesses have access to more affordable, efficient and reliable energy products and services than at any other time in history. The company has helped pave the way for the modernization of the industry through a fierce adherence to a culture of transparency, trust and respect for the consumer that is second to none.

"This award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible people that have so wholeheartedly embraced the vision and values of our organization and who all share a focus on providing a great client experience. Everyone at Simply Group thanks CanadianSME and its partners, for this incredible honour and for their support of Canadian businesses," added Krimker.

About Simply Group

With more than $750 million in assets acquired, Simply Group is providing consumers and businesses with financing solutions that afford them greater flexibility to improve their energy-efficiency and invest in the modernization of their residential, commercial and industrial properties and projects. Simply Group believes that its people are its greatest asset and is proud to be Great Place to Work-Certified since 2016. In 2020, Simply Group was named Best Business of the Year by the CanadianSME National Business Awards.

For further information: Media Contact: Patrick Erlich, 416-318-3821, [email protected]