SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SHARES UNDER SHARES FOR SERVICES AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) announces that, further to its news release dated January 20, 2023, it has paid Mr. Sebastien Centner the second of two payments in the aggregate amount of USD$26,000.00 through the issuance of 90,236 Common Shares at a deemed price of CAD$0.38937, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange .

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD products, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]