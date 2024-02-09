SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF SHARES PURSUANT TO VIBEZ AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) announces that, further to the Company's news release dated January 25, 2023, and in connection with the Branding Earnout Agreement dated January 25, 2023, the Company has issued 71,829 common shares. The payments contemplated therein remain subject to review and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All common shares issued are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period‎.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness.. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp.: Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]