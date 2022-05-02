Simplii Financial becomes first Canadian digital banking brand to offer recurring and future-dated Interac e-Transfer transactions

New feature enables payment scheduling up to five years in the future

TORONTO, May 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Simplii Financial™ has launched a new online and mobile banking feature for clients, enabling recurring and future-dated Interac e-Transfer® transactions to be set up or scheduled up to five years into the future.

"Our clients have been asking for these Interac e-Transfer features and we're happy to deliver them," said Vineet Malhotra, Head, Simplii Financial. "From paying the rent to paying for personal services to reimbursing or contributing to friends or family, these new recurring and future-dated transfer features can help reduce your "to-do" list and make banking less complicated."

With these new features, Simplii clients can:

Schedule weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly, bi-annual, and annual payments up to five years in the future;

Review and manage Interac e-Transfer transactions;

e-Transfer transactions; Cancel future payments, if required.

More than 20 million Canadians use Interac e-Transfer to send, receive and request money, and the COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift to digital banking and payment solutions.

Simplii has launched a number of new services and features to kickstart 2022, including:

Simplii's digital gift card marketplace, making gift-giving easier for clients;

The launch of no-fee USD Savings accounts; and,

Enhancements to Global Money Transfer capabilities with Visa Direct.

About Simplii Financial ™

Simplii Financial is committed to delivering simple, straightforward banking. With a fully mobile experience, nearly 1.8 million clients enjoy no-fee daily banking with no minimum balance and high interest savings rates. In the 2021 Ipsos Financial Service Excellence study, Simplii was an winner in the Online and Mobile Banking Excellence, Recommend to Family and Friends and the Value for Money award categories, in Canada. Simplii delivers a simple and easy way to bank with 24/7 access to online, mobile and telephone banking as well as access to one of the largest national ATM networks through CIBC. For more information about Simplii Financial please visit www.simplii.com or by following on Twitter @SimpliiFin, Instagram @SimpliiFin or on Facebook.

