Simplicity Changes the Real Estate Conveyancing Software Landscape in Ontario with Launch of Prolegis

'Simplicity is incredibly pleased and excited to offer Ontario real estate lawyers and conveyancers a fresh new choice in a legal software provider. Collaborating with our valued customers and a network of trusted stakeholders, we are building a better, brighter future for real estate legal professionals and Canadian homebuyers. At Simplicity, we envision a future where innovative technology is at the forefront of enhancing the customer experience in the real estate ecosystem. We are committed to helping advance technology utilization and adoption within the real estate sector by providing solutions that are user-friendly, easy to implement, and economical to acquire and operate.' said Neil N. Babiy, Co-Founder and CEO of Simplicity Global Solutions Ltd.

About Prolegis Real Estate

Prolegis is a powerful, easy-to-use, cloud-based real estate conveyancing solution built for lawyers by lawyers. The solution integrates seamlessly with a real estate practice, providing a rich set of tools and information to help each user unlock exciting new levels of performance, customer engagement, and work-life balance.

Prolegis provides customers with exceptional value:

Thoughtfully designed to save time with all the capabilities and key third-party integrations needed to convey a real estate transaction efficiently and economically.

User flexibility to configure and organize work, communicate with clients, and manage the real estate transaction end-to-end from a single solution; anytime, anywhere.

An extensive library of precedent document templates, powerful document and workflow management tools, community databases, stakeholder portals, and real-time support.

Prolegis Real Estate raises the competitive bar with its unique set of Communication, Practice Management, and Document Preparation tools which enable quick, easy, and accurate processing of real estate transactions.

About Simplicity Global Solutions Ltd.

Simplicity Global Solutions Ltd. is a Canadian technology company offering innovative, secure, cloud-based solutions designed to inter-connect lawyers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, lenders, registry services, title insurers and the end consumer to offer quick, easy, accurate and secure sharing of information. Simplicity's mission is to interconnect all real estate and lending stakeholders to enable the frictionless flow of information across the entire real estate and lending lifecycle to eliminate inefficiencies while improving productivity for consumers and industry participants.

