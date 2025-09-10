Silverts Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of IZ Adaptive

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Silverts , North America's leading adaptive apparel brand with nearly 100 years of expertise in accessible fashion, announces the acquisition of IZ Adaptive , the award-winning adaptive clothing line founded by Canadian designer Izzy Camilleri. This strategic move unites two pioneers in adaptive fashion to accelerate innovation, expand distribution, and provide stylish, functional clothing to a broader demographic across North America.

Izzy Camilleri / Photo by Tara West (CNW Group/Silverts Adaptive Clothing & Footwear)

Under the new structure, IZ Adaptive will retain its own brand identity and dedicated website, while Silverts will lead supply chain, sourcing, and distribution operations. Camilleri will serve as Chief Design Officer for both Silverts and IZ Adaptive, applying her design expertise and commitment to functionality to the next generation of inclusive apparel.

"IZ Adaptive was founded to make great-looking, well-fitting clothing accessible to everyone," said Camilleri. "Joining forces with Silverts allows us to reach more people than ever and continue setting the standard for inclusive fashion."

As part of this expansion, Silverts recently opened doors to a new Canadian distribution center, based in Toronto, which will:

Reduce transit times across Canada to 2–3 days, including the West Coast.

to 2–3 days, including the West Coast. Lower shipping costs for consumers.

Increase inventory capacity to better serve individuals, nursing homes, and wholesale partners.

Enhance overall customer experience and operational efficiency.

"Our mission has always been to serve our customers with dignity, comfort, and style," said Josh Norris, CEO of Silverts. "With Izzy's visionary design leadership and Silverts' nearly century-long operational expertise, we are creating modern, accessible clothing at scale and strengthening our leadership in adaptive fashion."

This announcement serves as a drumbeat to the hugely successful July launch of the legacy B.E. Collection , which is a first-of-its-kind adaptive fashion capsule with influencer and disability advocate Brooke Eby.

About Izzy Camilleri and IZ Adaptive

Izzy Camilleri, one of Canada's most celebrated designers, has dressed global icons including Daniel Radcliffe, Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, and David Bowie. Her adaptive clothing journey began in 2004, leading to the launch of IZ Adaptive in 2009, a line recognized with multiple awards including the Women's Empowerment Innovation Award, the Canadian Arts & Fashion Award for Fashion Impact, and CAFA's coveted Womenswear Designer of the Year Award. IZ Adaptive creates stylish, functional clothing explicitly designed for people with disabilities. https://izadaptive.com/

About Silverts

Founded in 1930, Silverts is North America's leading adaptive apparel brand, dedicated to making dressing easier, more comfortable, and dignified for people with disabilities. Partnering with caregivers, nursing homes, and healthcare providers, Silverts offers direct-to-consumer solutions for everyday adaptive fashion in both the United States and Canada. www.silverts.com

