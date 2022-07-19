SILVERTON METALS ENTERS INTO LETTER OF INTENT TO ACQUIRE LITHIUM PROPERTIES

The Peny Property is located approximately 25 kilometres north-east of the town of Snow Lake, Manitoba. The Peny Property is prospective for Lithium Pegmatite and Volcanic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") style mineralization which is known to occur in the local area.

The Property encompasses rocks belonging to the Churchill Province and comprises metamorphic and metasedimentary rocks; predominantly Felsic and Arkosic Gniess's including arkose, arenite, and quartzite-derived gneiss and migmatite belonging to the Sickle Group, Missi Group and Sickle Metamorphic Suite. The Property is located adjacent to the formally producing Osborne Lake VMS Mine previously operated by the Hudson Bay Mining and Smelting Co, where historical workers report wallrock are intruded by coarse-grained, sheared pegmatite. While the limited historical work on the property indicates that mineralization may include copper and zinc, the Company intends to refocus the asset on the exploration of lithium, which has proven successful at neighbouring sites.

"Although we have significant silver assets in Mexico, we believe that diversifying our project portfolio to lithium-focused assets in Canada will add significant long term value for shareholders," said Lowell Kamin, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Silverton. "We believe the demand for battery technology will test the limits of metals supply and drive a long-term structural shift in the lithium market – an opportunity we want to capture and integrate into our business strategy."

Terms of Transaction

Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of WOL and, in consideration of which, the Company will issue to the WOL shareholders a total of 13,000,000 common shares (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of $0.095 per share for total consideration of $1,235,000. Each of the Company and WOL have agreed to enter into a definitive agreement no later than July 31, 2022.

Closing of the acquisition is subject to the parties completing due diligence, the entering into a definitive agreement and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luke van der Meer, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101.

About Silverton Metals Corp.

Silverton Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on the exploration and development of quality silver projects. The company holds a 100% interest in three significant silver assets in Mexico – Pluton, in Durango, Peñasco Quemado in Sonora and La Frazada in Nayarit. Silverton management and board have experience identifying and evaluating acquisition targets and exploration prospects. The company intends to build a strong portfolio of silver and gold-silver projects to drive future growth by exploration success and from later stage projects with production potential. To achieve this growth the Silverton business plan calls for a dynamic combination of development of its existing properties, acquisitions, and partnerships.

