SilverCrest Announces Positive Feasibility Study Results and Technical Report Filing for the Las Chispas Project

All dollar ($) figures are presented in US dollars unless otherwise stated. Base Case metal prices used in this analysis are $1,500 per gold ("Au") ounce ("oz") and $19.00 per silver ("Ag") oz. These prices are based on long-term consensus average prices. A silver equivalent ("AgEq")1 ratio of 86.9:1 (Au:Ag) applies throughout this news release to Mineral Resources and Reserves, production and all-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per oz. Net free cash flow and AISC are non-IFRS measures. Refer to the Non-IFRS measures section of this news release.

Robust Economics – The Feasibility Study considers a 1,250 tonne-per-day ("tpd") operation, with an initial mine life of 8.5 years. On an after-tax basis, Las Chispas generates a Base Case NPV(5%) of $486.3 million ("M"), IRR of 52%, and a payback period of 1.0 year. Using spot prices on the effective date of the Technical Report ( $1,946 /oz Au and $27.36 /oz Ag) the after-tax NPV(5%) is $802.5 M , IRR is 74% and payback period is 0.7 year.





The Feasibility Study considers a 1,250 tonne-per-day ("tpd") operation, with an initial mine life of 8.5 years. On an after-tax basis, Las Chispas generates a Base Case NPV(5%) of ("M"), IRR of 52%, and a payback period of 1.0 year. Using spot prices on the effective date of the Technical Report ( /oz Au and /oz Ag) the after-tax NPV(5%) is , IRR is 74% and payback period is 0.7 year. High-Grade Updated Mineral Resource and Initial Reserve Estimate – Initial Proven and Probable Reserves ( 3.35 M tonnes, grading 4.81 gpt Au and 461 gpt Ag, or 879 gpt AgEq) total 94.7 Moz AgEq (Table 3). These estimates place Las Chispas amongst the highest-grade primary silver projects globally 2 . The mine plan excludes Inferred Resources ( 1.2 M tonnes grading 745 gpt AgEq totaling 29.7 M oz AgEq), which includes the recently discovered high-grade Babi Vista Vein Splay ("BAVS") (211,400 tonnes grading 2,039 gpt AgEq totaling 13.9 Moz AgEq). Expansion and infill drilling for BAVS is underway and targeted to be included in a revised Mineral Resource and Reserve update in 2022.





– Initial Proven and Probable Reserves ( tonnes, grading 4.81 gpt Au and 461 gpt Ag, or 879 gpt AgEq) total 94.7 Moz AgEq (Table 3). These estimates place Las Chispas amongst the highest-grade primary silver projects globally . The mine plan excludes Inferred Resources ( tonnes grading 745 gpt AgEq totaling oz AgEq), which includes the recently discovered high-grade Babi Vista Vein Splay ("BAVS") (211,400 tonnes grading 2,039 gpt AgEq totaling 13.9 Moz AgEq). Expansion and infill drilling for BAVS is underway and targeted to be included in a revised Mineral Resource and Reserve update in 2022. Enhanced Near Term Production Profile – The Feasibility Study outlines average annual production of 12.4 Moz AgEq from 2023 through 2029, with net free cash flow beginning in 2023. Production will benefit from improved metallurgical recoveries for Au and Ag of 97.6% and 94.3%, respectively. This compares to 94.4% for Au and 89.9% for Ag reported in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), titled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Las Chispas Property, Sonora, Mexico ", effective date of May 15, 2019 , as amended July 19, 2019 . Commissioning of the processing plant is targeted for Q2 2022 with ramp-up through H2 2022. It is anticipated that SilverCrest will have accumulated 8 months (~300,000 tonnes) of mineralized material on surface when the processing plant is expected to reach nameplate capacity of 1,250 tpd, providing flexibility in the early stages of production.





The Feasibility Study outlines average annual production of 12.4 Moz AgEq from 2023 through 2029, with net free cash flow beginning in 2023. Production will benefit from improved metallurgical recoveries for Au and Ag of 97.6% and 94.3%, respectively. This compares to 94.4% for Au and 89.9% for Ag reported in the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), titled, "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Las Chispas Property, ", effective date of , as amended . Commissioning of the processing plant is targeted for Q2 2022 with ramp-up through H2 2022. It is anticipated that SilverCrest will have accumulated 8 months (~300,000 tonnes) of mineralized material on surface when the processing plant is expected to reach nameplate capacity of 1,250 tpd, providing flexibility in the early stages of production. Lowest Quartile AISC – Average project-level life of mine ("LOM") AISC of $7.07 /oz AgEq, and $6.68 /oz AgEq over seven (7) full years of production, positions Las Chispas amongst the lowest quartile AISC globally 3 .





Average project-level life of mine ("LOM") AISC of /oz AgEq, and /oz AgEq over seven (7) full years of production, positions Las Chispas amongst the lowest quartile AISC globally . Strong Capital Position, Formal Construction Decision – With the completion of the Feasibility Study, SilverCrest's Board of Directors has formally approved construction of the Project. The Company currently has $125 M in cash as of January 31, 2021 and $90 M currently available under its credit facility. Orders for critical long lead items have been placed and all permits required to begin process plant construction are in hand.





– With the completion of the Feasibility Study, SilverCrest's Board of Directors has formally approved construction of the Project. The Company currently has in cash as of and currently available under its credit facility. Orders for critical long lead items have been placed and all permits required to begin process plant construction are in hand. Opportunities to Grow and Optimize – Given that Las Chispas has been advanced through the Feasibility Study stage within only five (5) years of its discovery, numerous opportunities remain for growth and optimization. The most significant opportunities are the potential to expand and convert Mineral Resources, particularly for BAVS, Granaditas, Babi Vista and Babicanora Norte veins, and the El Muerto Zone, all of which are close to the planned underground development. Other notable opportunities include optimization of the LOM grade profile and potential acceleration of the mine ramp-up.

________________________ 1 AgEq is based on an Au:Ag ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using $1,410/oz Au and $16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag. 2 Based on top 10 producing projects by 2019 silver production with public disclosure on a primary silver basis from S&P Market Intelligence. 3 Based on data from S&P Market Intelligence, comparing to forecasted 2020 AISC for silver producers using the following metal prices: gold: US$1,500/oz, silver: US$19.00/oz, lead: US$0.83/lb and zinc: US$1.03/lb).

Pierre Beaudoin, COO, remarked, "The Las Chispas Feasibility Study defines a project with robust economics and potential for further improvements during operations. With our EPC Contract and underground development contracts in place, initial construction is already underway and is expected to ramp up through Q1, 2021. Our on-site team has been integral in advancing the study and operating successfully under challenging conditions. The recent achievement of completing more than 9,000 metres of underground mine development while surpassing one million man-hours without a Lost-Time Injury is a testament to our work force diligence to get the job done and continued commitment towards a strong health and safety culture. We thank the team for the outstanding efforts during a challenging year."

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng and CEO commented: "We are thrilled to have completed a robust Feasibility Study within five years of drilling the first hole at Las Chispas. The Feasibility Study confirms what we have believed for a while, that Las Chispas is economic as a stand-alone operation. It is important to note that the Feasibility Study is just a snapshot in time. We are already working hard to increase our high-grade reserves while simultaneously constructing the mine and process plant. We are excited about the extensive opportunities that remain to grow and optimize Las Chispas. We are greatly appreciative of our employees, partners in the community, contractors and our shareholders, who together have supported us to achieve this important milestone safely, quickly and in a very capital efficient manner. While there is a lot of hard work ahead of us, we look forward to making the shift to production and cash flow which we expect will finance our continued growth."

Further details on the Feasibility Study are presented below.

Table 1: Feasibility Study Overview

Las Chispas Feasibility Study Summary (Base Case) Throughput (tpd) 1,250 Mine Life (years) 8.5 Reserves Proven & Probable (kt) 3,351

Average Diluted Au Grade (gpt) 4.81 Average Diluted Ag Grade (gpt) 461 Average Diluted AgEq Grade (gpt) 879

Contained Au koz 518.1 Contained Ag koz 49,679 Contained AgEq koz 94,704

Average Au Metallurgical Recovery 97.6% Average Ag Metallurgical Recovery 94.3%

Payable Au koz (LOM) 502.8 Payable Ag koz (LOM) 46,559 Total AgEq koz 90,271

Average Annual Production (LOM) Au koz 56.0 Ag koz 5,181 AgEq koz 10,044

Average Annual Production (2023-2029) Au koz 69.0 Ag koz 6,360 AgEq(1) koz 12,354

Mining Cost ($/t) 71.40 Process Cost ($/t) 31.69 G&A Cost ($/t) 15.40 Total Operating Cost ($/t) 118.49 Initial Capital Cost ($ M) 137.7 LOM Sustaining Capital Cost ($ M) 123.9 Closure costs ($ M) 3.4

AISC ($/oz AgEq) LOM $7.07 AISC ($/oz AgEq) 2023-2029 $6.68

Au Price ($/oz) $1,500 Silver Price ($/oz) $19.00 Post-Tax IRR 52% Post-Tax NPV (5%, $ M) $486.3 Undiscounted LOM net free cash flow ($ M) $656.4 Payback period (years) 1.0

The Feasibility Study presents a range of metal pricing scenarios on a post-tax basis to evaluate the economics of the Project in both upside and downside commodity price situations (Table 2). As illustrated in the following table, the Project remains robust even at lower commodity prices. Additional sensitivities are presented in the Technical Report. The Project economics are most sensitive to precious metal prices.

Table 2: Sensitivity Analysis



Downside Case (PEA Prices) Base Case Upside Case (Spot Price -

Effective Date) Metal Prices Gold ($/oz) $1,269 $1,500 $1,946 Silver ($/oz) $16.68 $19.00 $27.36 Economics Post-Tax NPV (5%, $ M) $370.4 $486.3 $802.5 Post-Tax IRR 42% 52% 74% Undiscounted LOM Free Cash Flow ($ M) $510.7 $656.4 $1,054 Payback period in years 1.2 1.0 0.7

Several aspects of the Feasibility Study are similar to the PEA with respect to: processed tonnes per year, mine life, contained ounces, processing costs, G&A costs and closure costs. Using Feasibility Study Base Case metal prices, the AISC, undiscounted LOM net free cash flow and payback period are similar to those in the PEA. The most significant differences are increased mineral resources, increased mineable grades, decreased mineable tonnes, increased recoveries, more payable ounces, higher mining dilution, and higher mining and capital costs. See further discussion below.



Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimates

The Mineral Resource Estimates were prepared by Yungang Wu, P. Geo., and Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., from P&E Mining Consultants Inc. ("P&E") and are provided in Table 3. Estimates were completed for potential underground mining of in-situ vein deposits at the Las Chispas and Babicanora Areas and for surface extraction of stockpiles from historical and current operations. All drilling, surveying and assay databases were provided by SilverCrest including data up to the cut-off date of October 16, 2020. Full details for the Mineral Resource Estimate can be found in the Technical Report.

Table 3: Mineral Resource Estimate

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (k) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AgEq (gpt) Au (koz) Ag (koz) AgEq (koz) Babicanora Area M+I 2,214.5 7.35 681 1,319 523.2 48,471 93,939 Las Chispas Area Indicated 445.1 4.20 548 913 60.1 7,845 13,065 Total Undiluted Veins M+I 2,659.6 6.82 659 1,251 583.3 56,316 107,004 Historic Stockpiles Indicated 164.2 1.23 108 215 6.5 572 1,135 Total Veins + Stockpiles M+I 2,823.8 6.50 627 1,191 589.8 56,888 108,139 Babicanora Area Inferred 861.6 5.47 409 884 151.6 11,325 24,496 Las Chispas Area Inferred 378.4 1.80 272 428 21.9 3,308 5,209 Total Undiluted Veins Inferred 1,240.0 4.35 367 745 173.4 14,634 29,705



Notes: • Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. • The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues. • The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It can be reasonably expected that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration. • The Mineral Resources in the Report were estimated using the 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines and 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves. • Historical mined areas were removed from the wireframes and block model. • AgEq is based on gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag using information available at the effective date of October 16, 2020. • Mineral Resources are inclusive of the Mineral Reserves. • All numbers are rounded.

The initial Mineral Reserve estimate was prepared by Carl Michaud, P.Eng., Underground Mining Engineer of G Mining Services Inc. ("GMS"), dated of January 4, 2021.

Table 4: Mineral Reserve Estimate

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (k) Au (gpt) Ag (gpt) AgEq (gpt) Au (koz) Ag (Moz) AgEq (Moz) Total Proven 336.5 6.21 552 1,091 67.1 6.0 11.8 Probable 3,014.7 4.65 451 855 451.0 43.7 82.9 Proven + Probable 3,351.2 4.81 461 879 518.1 49.7 94.7





Notes: • The Mineral Reserve is estimated using the 2019 CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines and 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves. • The Mineral Reserve is estimated with a variable COG which was calculated by vein width and economic and operating parameters. • A government gold royalty of 0.5% is included in the Mineral Reserve estimates. • The Mineral Reserve is estimated with a mining recovery of 95%. • The Mineral Reserve presented includes both internal and external dilution. The external dilution included a mining dilution of 0.5 m width on the hanging wall and footwall for the long hole mining method and a 0.2 m width on the hanging wall and footwall for the cut-and-fill and resue mining methods. Backfill dilution is also included and represents an average of 7% for the long hole mining method and an average of 10% for cut-and-fill and resue mining methods. • A minimum mining width of 1.5 m was used for the long hole and cut-and-fill mining methods. A minimum mining width of 0.5 m was used for the resue mining method. • The economic viability of the Mineral Reserve has been demonstrated. • AgEq is based on gold to silver ratio of 86.9:1 calculated using US$1,410/oz Au and US$16.60/oz Ag, with average metallurgical recoveries of 96% Au and 94% Ag. • Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations in the 2019 CIM Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines.

Production Profile

Underground mining will be completed using four (4) conventional mining methods (43% long hole, 18% cut-and-fill uppers, 27% cut-and-fill breasting, and 12% resue). Overall, underground mine dilution has been estimated to be 52%, mine recovery to be 95%, with, on average, 23 active working faces. Underground development and mining rates are scheduled to ramp-up at a measured pace through 2022 and 2023, with process plant feed during this period sourced from both underground stopes and surface stockpiles (Figure 2). It is anticipated that SilverCrest will have accumulated approximately 300,000 tonnes of mineralized material on surface when the processing plant is expected to reach nameplate capacity, providing flexibility in the early stages of production. This ramp-up profile lowers the risk of start-up and minimizes sustaining capital investment at the outset of the production. There is potential for these rates to be accelerated with further optimization work.

The Feasibility Study outlines an average production profile of 12.4 Moz AgEq over the seven (7) full years of mine life, with 2022 and 2030 as partial years of production due to ramp-up and ounces produced at the end of the mine life. Average annual production over the full LOM is 10.0 Moz AgEq. Further optimization may increase grade and ounces in the earlier years of the LOM schedule.



Figure 3: Annual Production Profile

Processing and Recovery

Since completing the PEA, additional metallurgical testing and process design were concluded. This work highlighted the need for modifications to the process flowsheet to address the presence of higher clay content and higher-grade mineralized materials. The key changes to the circuit are the inclusion of a SAG mill, flotation and corresponding split leach circuits, and larger thickeners, clarifiers and filters. This work resulted in a more flexible process plant and enhanced LOM metallurgical recoveries. LOM estimated metallurgical recoveries post ramp-up are provided below (see details in Table 5).

Table 5: Metallurgical Recoveries

Metal Metallurgical Recovery Gold 97.6% Silver 94.3%

Initial and Sustaining Capital Cost Estimates

The Feasibility Study estimates initial capital requirements of $137.7 M and sustaining capital of $123.9 M over the life of the mine (see details in Table 6). Excluded from the initial capital estimate is $25.8 M of sunk capital that was spent prior to January 1, 2021, and relates to initial earthworks, Phase 1 of the construction camp, initial EPC milestone payment, and long-lead orders. Also excluded from these estimates are $3.4 M in closure costs at the end of production.

The initial capital has increased from the PEA mainly due to the following: COVID-19 related costs, underground mining infrastructures, process plant modifications to accommodate higher grades and clay content, and the inclusion of a power line to replace diesel-generated power.

Sustaining capital is substantially higher than that in the PEA due to a combination of upward revisions to the amount of underground development required based on longer veins requiring more access and the applicable unit rate. This represents the most significant change from the PEA in terms of capital expenditures.

Table 6: Capital Cost Estimates

Area Initial Capital ($ M) Sustaining Capital ($ M) Mine 27.7 120.9 Process Plant 44.9 1.4 Tailings Management 3.1 0.4 Infrastructure 20.6 1.3 Owners Costs 18.2 - Contingency 23.3 - Project Total 137.7 123.9 Closure Costs

3.4

Note: Numbers presented are rounded and columns may not add to the sums.

As announced in the Company's January 4, 2021 news release, one of SilverCrest's Mexican subsidiaries has entered into a fixed price Engineering, Procurement and Construction contract ("EPC Contract") with Ausenco and one of its affiliates for construction of the process plant for a lump sum turnkey price of $76.5 M with work expected to begin at the Project site in February 2021. The $76.5M price includes sunk capital and a proportionate share of Contingency listed in Table 6. The contract was executed with approximately 60% of detailed engineering being completed and procurement of long lead items having started in Q4 2020.

Operating Costs

LOM operating costs for the Project are estimated to average $118.49 per tonne milled. When using the Base Case commodity price assumptions, the average LOM in-situ contained metal value is approximately $515 per tonne milled. During the start-up period, processing and general and administrative ("G&A") costs per tonne are higher until the process plant throughput ramps up to design capacity. The Feasibility Study is based on contractor underground mining, which has an estimated LOM cost of $71.40 per tonne milled. LOM processing costs are estimated at $31.69 per tonne milled and G&A costs are estimated at $15.40 per tonne milled.

Table 7: Operating Cost Breakdown

Operating Cost

LOM 2023-2029

($ M) ($/oz AgEq) ($ M) ($/oz AgEq) Mining 239.3 2.65 214.2 2.48 Processing 106.2 1.18 96.3 1.12 G&A 51.6 0.57 45.8 0.53 Total Operating Costs 397.1 4.40 356.4 4.13

All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce of Silver Equivalent

AISC are estimated to be $7.07/oz AgEq produced, based on LOM payable production of 90.3 Moz AgEq. During full years of production, AISC is expected to average $6.68/oz AgEq produced. The break-down of the components of the AISC for the Project are provided in Table 8.

Table 8: AISC Breakdown

AISC (Base Case)

LOM 2023-2029

($ M) ($/oz AgEq) ($ M) ($/oz AgEq) Operating Costs 397.1 4.40 356.4 4.13 Refining Costs 28.8 0.32 27.5 0.32 Government Royalties 88.6 0.98 79.7 0.92 Sustaining Capital 123.9 1.37 113.1 1.31 Total AISC 638.3 7.07 576.6 6.68

Note that the above calculation does not include corporate G&A costs or exploration expenditures for the Project.

Opportunities

Given the speed at which Las Chispas has been advanced through the Feasibility Study stage, numerous opportunities remain for optimization and growth. The most significant opportunities are as follows:

Expansion of Mineral Resources and Conversion to Mineral Reserves - These areas will be advanced as part of the ongoing exploration program, which will include underground in-vein development. Priorities will be Babi Vista Vein Splay, Babi Vista Vein, Babicanora Norte Vein, El Muerto Zone, and Granaditas 1 and 2 veins.

These areas will be advanced as part of the ongoing exploration program, which will include underground in-vein development. Priorities will be Babi Vista Vein Splay, Babi Vista Vein, Babicanora Norte Vein, El Muerto Zone, and Granaditas 1 and 2 veins. Testing New Targets – As of October 16, 2020 , 45 veins have been identified, but only 21 have had sufficient drilling to support at least an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. SilverCrest intends to target Mineral Resource additions from these remaining veins and evaluate the significant potential to identify additional veins through continued surface exploration and drilling programs. Surface exploration and initial drill-testing has identified an additional estimated 30 km of potential vein strike length to explore. The Mineral Resource currently represents approximately 18 km of vein strike length.

As of , 45 veins have been identified, but only 21 have had sufficient drilling to support at least an Inferred Mineral Resource estimate. SilverCrest intends to target Mineral Resource additions from these remaining veins and evaluate the significant potential to identify additional veins through continued surface exploration and drilling programs. Surface exploration and initial drill-testing has identified an additional estimated 30 km of potential vein strike length to explore. The Mineral Resource currently represents approximately 18 km of vein strike length. Mine Optimization – Several of the priority exploration opportunities in 2021 are within or close to the proposed footprint of underground development. With successful exploration and potential Mineral Reserve conversion, these opportunities could allow for optimization of LOM, LOM grade and ramp-up profiles.

Several of the priority exploration opportunities in 2021 are within or close to the proposed footprint of underground development. With successful exploration and potential Mineral Reserve conversion, these opportunities could allow for optimization of LOM, LOM grade and ramp-up profiles. Process Plant Capacity – The Feasibility Study assumes a processing throughput of 1,250 tpd based on the highest clay samples encountered during metallurgical testing. If it is determined during operation that the clay content is lower than assumed, daily throughput could be increased. There is also an opportunity to complete a low capital cost expansion of the plant to 1,750 tpd, if reserve tonnage and mining rates allow. This would include the addition of a ball mill, pebble crusher and additional flotation capacity, with the CCD circuit already sized for additional capacity. The 2021 budget will include engineering work to support a capital cost estimate for the expansion.

The suggested budget in the Feasibility Study for work related to these opportunities is $39.2 M.

The Company intends to carry out an exploration and mine optimization program in 2021 to address these opportunities which will contribute to an updated Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate currently planned for 2022.

Risks

De-risking of Las Chispas has been a top priority for the Company including significant work to finish the Feasibility Study, completing over 9,000 m of underground development including in-vein drifting, accumulating significant surface stockpiles of mineralized material, reaching 60% of detailed engineering, and installing an isolated construction camp to limit the risk of COVID-19 during construction. Remaining risks include:

COVID-19 – The Company has made a substantial investment to address COVID-19 risks. This includes the installation and operation of an isolated camp, quarantining and testing prior to site access, random testing, and the implementation of strict protocols. In addition, the company has established a COVID-19 taskforce mandated to monitor results and adapt protocols. Despite these efforts, an outbreak at site remains possible and could disrupt construction.

The Company has made a substantial investment to address COVID-19 risks. This includes the installation and operation of an isolated camp, quarantining and testing prior to site access, random testing, and the implementation of strict protocols. In addition, the company has established a COVID-19 taskforce mandated to monitor results and adapt protocols. Despite these efforts, an outbreak at site remains possible and could disrupt construction. Mineral Resource Estimates – Las Chispas is a high-grade precious metal deposit and inherently has a nugget effect which could cause overestimation of high-grade mineralization when completing Mineral Resource estimation. Hard boundary wireframes were used in estimation which helps restrict potential overestimation of grades; however, wireframes may be biased with respect to the representative volume, and subsequent estimated tonnage and metal content.

Las Chispas is a high-grade precious metal deposit and inherently has a nugget effect which could cause overestimation of high-grade mineralization when completing Mineral Resource estimation. Hard boundary wireframes were used in estimation which helps restrict potential overestimation of grades; however, wireframes may be biased with respect to the representative volume, and subsequent estimated tonnage and metal content. Mineral Reserve Estimates and Mine Plan – The main risks that can affect the Mineral Reserves are the decrease in mining recovery and the increase in mining dilution due to the narrow veins that make up the deposit. To mitigate this risk, the mine design includes four mining methods and the ramp-up will take advantage of the stockpile levels and be gradually increased to design level.

The main risks that can affect the Mineral Reserves are the decrease in mining recovery and the increase in mining dilution due to the narrow veins that make up the deposit. To mitigate this risk, the mine design includes four mining methods and the ramp-up will take advantage of the stockpile levels and be gradually increased to design level. Metallurgical Test work and Recovery Plan – There is a risk that high volumes of clay content materials may cause reduced capacity through the tailings filters and greater moisture in the dry-stack tailings facility. Planned mitigations include a duty-standby design of the filters in the plant, and potential reconfiguration of the dry stacking areas in the Filtered Tailings Storage Facility (FTSF). Further characterization and management of clay before production is also being planned as it also represents both a mitigation measure and an opportunity.

About the Feasibility Study

Ausenco managed the Feasibility Study with several other engineering companies and consultants contributing to sections of the study. The following QPs contributed to the study:

Ausenco – Mineral processing, recovery methods, infrastructure, environmental, consolidated cost estimates and economic analysis

Robin Kalanchey , P. Eng.

, P. Eng.

Scott Weston , P. Geo.

, P. Geo. P&E – Geology and Mineral Resources

William Stone , P.Geo.

, P.Geo.

Eugene Puritch, P.Eng.



David Burga , P. Geo.

, P. Geo.

Jarita Barry , P.Geo.

, P.Geo.

Yungang Wu, P.Geo.



Andrew J. Turner , P. Geol.

, P. Geol. G-Mining Services – Mineral Reserves, mining, mine capital and operating costs

Carl Michaud , ING., P. Eng.

, ING., P. Eng. Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions, Inc. – Tailings

Humberto Preciado , PhD, P.E.

, PhD, P.E. Hydro-Ressources Inc. – Hydrology and Hydrogeology

Michael Verreault , P.Eng.

, P.Eng. Rockland Ltd. – Geotechnical

Khosrow Aref , P. Eng.

This news release has been reviewed and approved by N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng, CEO of SilverCrest and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The technical information in this news release has also been reviewed and approved by the following independent Qualified Persons:

Robin Kalanchey , P. Eng.

, P. Eng. Eugene Puritch , P.Eng.

, P.Eng. Carl Michaud , ING., MBA

About Silvercrest Metals Inc.

SilverCrest is a Canadian precious metals exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions and targeting production in Mexico's historic precious metal districts. The Company's current focus is on the high-grade, historic Las Chispas mining district in Sonora, Mexico. The Las Chispas Project consists of 28 mineral concessions, of which the Company has 100% ownership of where all the resources are located. SilverCrest is the first company to successfully drill-test the historic Las Chispas Property resulting in numerous high-grade precious metal discoveries. The Company is led by a proven management team in all aspects of the precious metal mining sector, including taking projects through discovery, finance, on time and on budget construction, and production.

N. Eric Fier, CPG, P.Eng

Chief Executive Officer

SilverCrest Metals Inc.

