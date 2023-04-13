SILVERCORP REPORTS OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND THE FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE FOR FISCAL 2023

Trading Symbol: TSX: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the fiscal year 2023 ended March 31, 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"). The Company expects to release its Fiscal 2023 audited financial results on Thursday, May 25, 2023 after market close.

In Fiscal 2023, the Company produced approximately 6.6 million ounces of silver, 4,400 ounces of gold, 68.1 million pounds of lead, and 23.5 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 8%, 29%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to the prior year ("Fiscal 2022").

The Company reiterates its Fiscal 2024 production guidance of approximately 6.8 to 7.2 million ounces of silver, 4,400 to 5,500 ounces of gold, 70.5 to 73.8 million pounds of lead, and 27.7 to 29.7 million pounds of zinc. Fiscal 2024 production guidance represents anticipated increases of 3% to 8% in silver, 0% to 25% in gold, 4% to 8% in lead, and 18% to 26% in zinc compared to Fiscal 2023 production results.

FISCAL 2023 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

On a consolidated basis, 1,068,983 tonnes of ore were mined, and 1,072,654 tonnes of ore were milled, both up 7% over Fiscal 2022. Approximately 6.6 million ounces of silver, 4,400 ounces of gold, 68.1 million pounds of lead, and 23.5 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 8%, 29%, and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 12% in zinc compared to Fiscal 2022.







On a consolidated basis, the Company sold approximately 6.6 million ounces of silver, 4,400 ounces of gold, 65.7 million pounds of lead, and 23.4 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 6%, 29%, and 3%, respectively, in silver, gold, and lead, and a decrease of 13% in zinc compared to Fiscal 2022.







At the Ying Mining District, 769,024 tonnes of ore were mined, and 773,057 tonnes of ore were milled, both up 13% over Fiscal 2022. Approximately 6.0 million ounces of silver, 4,400 ounces of gold, 60.3 million pounds of lead, and 7.2 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing increases of 9%, 29%, 10% and 6%, respectively, in silver, gold, lead and zinc over Fiscal 2022.







At the GC Mine, 299,959 tonnes of ore were mined, down 5% over Fiscal 2022, and 299,597 tonnes of ore were milled, down 6% over Fiscal 2022. Approximately 593 thousand ounces of silver, 7.8 million pounds of lead, and 16.3 million pounds of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 7%, 18% and 19%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc compared to Fiscal 2022. The decrease can be attributed mainly to the upgrades made to the ventilation and electric power facilities at the GC Mine to comply with newly-implemented safety production regulations. These improvements impacted operations during the second quarter but were completed in the third quarter.

The consolidated operational results for the past five quarters and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows:

Consolidated Q4 F2023 Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022

2023 2022



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 181,848 296,050 290,981 300,104 180,505

1,068,983 996,280

Ore Milled (tonne) 179,393 303,442 291,643 298,176 182,670

1,072,654 1,002,335





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 210 207 209 210 213

209 209

Lead (%) 3.0 3.3 3.1 3.1 3.2

3.1 3.2

Zinc (%) 1.1 1.3 1.2 1.4 1.4

1.3 1.5





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 93.3 94.4 94.2 94.5 94.2

94.2 93.8

Lead (%) 94.7 94.7 93.6 94.7 95.2

94.4 94.6

Zinc (%) 81.0 81.3 78.2 78.1 75.8

79.5 79.3



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,106 1,853 1,798 1,860 1,146

6,617 6,149

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5

4.4 3.4

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 10,938 20,059 17,983 19,088 11,962

68,068 64,431

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 3,577 6,974 5,986 6,926 4,101

23,463 26,812



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 1,073 1,860 1,789 1,915 1,173

6,637 6,265

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5

4.4 3.4

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 10,021 19,273 17,268 19,125 12,279

65,687 63,563

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 3,451 7,119 5,940 6,928 4,340

23,438 26,809

The operational results at the Ying Mining District for the past five quarters and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows:

Ying Mining District Q4 F2023 Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022

2023 2022



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 132,205 206,854 215,927 214,038 130,612

769,024 681,398

Ore Milled (tonne) 130,910 213,830 216,262 212,055 131,731

773,057 684,293





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 255 262 257 267 271

261 272

Lead (%) 3.6 4.0 3.7 3.9 3.9

3.8 3.9

Zinc (%) 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.8

0.7 0.8





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 95.2 95.7 95.5 95.7 95.2

95.6 95.1

Lead (%) 95.3 95.4 94.1 95.4 96.1

95.0 95.6

Zinc (%) 68.3 66.4 62.5 58.1 57.4

63.2 59.7



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 997 1,674 1,657 1,696 1,062

6,024 5,509

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5

4.4 3.4

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 9,688 17,647 16,201 16,718 10,542

60,254 54,883

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,164 2,082 1,976 1,928 1,317

7,150 6,767



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 966 1,675 1,649 1,759 1,058

6,049 5,619

Gold (in thousands of ounces) 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.1 0.5

4.4 3.4

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 8,924 16,969 15,587 16,760 10,278

58,240 53,892

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 1,115 2,143 1,882 2,035 1,524

7,175 6,609

The operational results at the GC Mine for the past five quarters and for the years ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 are summarized as follows:

GC Mine Q4 F2023 Q3 F2023 Q2 F2023 Q1 F2023 Q4 F2022

Year ended March 31,



March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022

2023 2022



















Production Data

















Ore Mined (tonne) 49,643 89,196 75,054 86,066 49,893

299,959 314,882

Ore Milled (tonne) 48,483 89,612 75,381 86,121 50,939

299,597 318,042





















Head Grades

















Silver (gram/tonne) 88 75 72 71 62

75 75

Lead (%) 1.3 1.4 1.2 1.4 1.4

1.3 1.5

Zinc (%) 2.5 2.8 2.7 2.9 2.8

2.8 3.2





















Recovery Rates

















Silver (%) 78.9 83.0 81.0 83.4 82.4

81.9 83.8

Lead (%) 90.9 90.3 88.5 89.8 88.7

89.8 89.2

Zinc (%) 89.3 90.1 89.6 90.4 89.8

89.9 89.6



















Metal production

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 109 179 141 164 84

593 640

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 1,250 2,412 1,782 2,370 1,420

7,814 9,548

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,413 4,892 4,010 4,998 2,784

16,313 20,045



















Metals sold

















Silver (in thousands of ounces) 107 185 140 156 115

588 646

Lead (in thousands of pounds) 1,097 2,304 1,681 2,365 2,001

7,447 9,671

Zinc (in thousands of pounds) 2,336 4,976 4,058 4,893 2,816

16,263 20,200

