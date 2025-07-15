Silvercorp Reports Operational Results and Financial Results Release Date for the First Quarter, Fiscal 2026

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reports production and sales figures for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("Q1 Fiscal 2026"). Silvercorp expects to release its Q1 Fiscal 2026 unaudited interim financial results on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close.

Q1 Fiscal 2026 Operational Highlights

Revenue of approximately $81.3 million , an increase of 13% over the same quarter last year ("Q1 Fiscal 2025");

, an increase of 13% over the same quarter last year ("Q1 Fiscal 2025"); Silver production of 1.8 million ounces ("oz"), an increase of 6% over Q1 Fiscal 2025; silver equivalent (only silver and gold) i production of approximately 2.0 million ounces, compared to 1.8 million ounces in Q1 Fiscal 2025;

production of approximately 2.0 million ounces, compared to 1.8 million ounces in Q1 Fiscal 2025; Lead production of approximately 15.7 million pounds, an increase of 1% over Q1 Fiscal 2025;

Zinc production of approximately 5.2 million pounds, a decrease of 19% over Q1 Fiscal 2025 ;

Active exploration continued at the Ying Mining District and the GC Mine, with a total of 81,425 meters ("m") of drilling and 19,950 m of exploration tunneling completed;

of exploration tunneling completed; El Domo mine construction progressed steadily with a total of 370,564 cubic metres of material moved; and

Kuanping mine construction commenced with a total of 481 m of ramp development and exploration tunneling completed.

Q1 Fiscal 2026 Production Details

The Ying Mining District processed 283,355 tonnes of ore, up 28% over Q1 Fiscal 2025. Approximately 1,689 thousand of ounces ("Koz") of silver, 2,050 oz of gold, or 1,885 Koz of silver equivalent, plus 14,601 thousand of pounds ("Klb") of lead, and 1,845 Klb of zinc were produced, representing production increases of 7%, 79%, 14%, and 4%, respectively, in silver, gold, silver equivalent and lead , and a decrease of 25% in zinc over Q1 Fiscal 2025. A total of 66,505 m of drilling and 17,624 m of exploration tunneling were completed in Q1 Fiscal 2026.

The GC Mine processed 74,869 tonnes of ore, down 13% over Q1 Fiscal 2025. Approximately 138 Koz of silver, 1,134 Klb of lead, and 3,384 Klb of zinc were produced, representing decreases of 5%, 26%, and 15%, respectively, in silver, lead and zinc over Q1 Fiscal 2025. A total of 14,920 m of drilling and 2,326 m of exploration tunneling were completed.



Q1 Fiscal 2026

Q1 Fiscal 2025

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated

Ying Mining

District GC Consolidated Ore Processed (tonnes) 283,355 74,869 358,224

221,242 86,454 307,696 Silver-lead Ore (tonne) 252,958 74,869 327,827

212,766 86,454 299,220 Gold Ore (tonne) 30,397 — 30,397

8,476 — 8,476















Head Grade for Silver-lead Ore













Silver (grams/tonne) 217 69



241 64

Lead (%) 2.8 0.8



3.2 0.9

Zinc (%) 0.5 2.3



0.7 2.4

















Head Grade for Gold Ore













Gold (grams/tonne) 1.5 —



1.7 —

Silver (grams/tonne) 51 —



97 —

Lead (%) 0.8 —



2.0 —

















Recovery Rates













Silver (%) 94.6 85.3



95.0 84.1

Gold (%)* 93.4 —



93.5 —

Lead (%) 94.1 90.1



94.4 90.0

Zinc (%) 64.3 90.0



72.3 90.4

















Metal Production













Silver (Koz) 1,689 138 1,827

1,572 145 1,717 Gold (oz) 2,050 — 2,050

1,146 — 1,146 Silver equivalent (Koz) 1,885 138 2,023

1,657 145 1,802 Lead (Klb) 14,601 1,134 15,735

14,080 1,539 15,619 Zinc (Klb) 1,845 3,384 5,229

2,468 3,966 6,434















Metals Sold













Silver (Koz) 1,693 136 1,829

1,590 149 1,739 Gold (oz) 1,951 — 1,951

998 — 998 Lead (Klb) 14,110 1,136 15,246

14,119 1,544 15,663 Zinc (Klb) 1,858 3,331 5,189

2,493 3,991 6,484 *Only representing the gold recovery rate for Gold Ore.

i Silver equivalent is calculated by converting the gold metal quantity to its silver equivalent using the ratio between the net realized selling prices of gold and silver achieved, and then adding the converted amount expressed in silver ounces to the ounces of silver.

