SILVERCORP REPORTS ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $22.6 MILLION, $0.10 PER SHARE, AND CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $39.2 MILLION FOR Q2 FISCAL 2026

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) reported its financial and operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("Q2 Fiscal 2026"). All amounts are expressed in US dollars, and figures may not add due to rounding.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR Q2 FISCAL 2026

Produced approximately 1.66 million ounces of silver, 2,085 ounces of gold, or approximately 1.84 million ounces of silver equivalent 1 , 14.23 million pounds of lead and 5.64 million pounds of zinc;

, 14.23 million pounds of lead and 5.64 million pounds of zinc; Sold approximately 1.66 million ounces of silver, 2,033 ounces of gold, 14.75 million pounds of lead, and 5.67 million pounds of zinc, for revenue of $83.3 million, an increase of 23% over the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("Q2 Fiscal 2025");

All-in sustaining cost ("AISC") per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, of $13.94;

Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $11.5 million, or $0.05 per share, mainly due to a $53.2 million non-cash charge on "mark to market" of the fair value of convertible notes;

Adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of $22.6 million, or $0.10 per share, after excluding the $53.2 million non-cash charge, a $21.6 million gain on investments, and other non-cash or one-time items;

Adjusted earnings before interest, income tax, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") attributable to equity shareholders of $38.3 million, or $0.18 per share;

Generated cash flow from operating activities of $39.2 million, and free cash flow of $11.4 million;

Spent and capitalized $15.8 million on exploration, development, and equipment and facilities at the China operations;

Spent and capitalized $10.9 million at the Ecuador operations for the development and construction of the El Domo mine and permitting activities for the Condor project;

Ended the period with cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments of $382.3 million, an increase of $5.1 million from the previous quarter, and a portfolio of equity investments with a total market value of $180.2 million, an increase of $108.0 million from the previous quarter; and

Subsequent to quarter end, drew down the first $43.875 million from Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. under the $175.5 million stream financing agreement for the El Domo mine construction.

______________________ 1 The company reports certain alternative performance ("non-GAAP") measures, which include silver equivalent. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning under the Company's financial reporting framework and the methods used by the Company to calculate such measures may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions. See "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" at the end of this news release for further details of these measures.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenue in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was $83.3 million, up 23% compared to $68.0 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025, mainly due to increases of 28% and 37% in the selling prices for silver and gold respectively ($13.1 million of increased revenue), coupled with 1% more silver and 64% more gold produced and sold ($2.9 million of increased revenue).

Income from mine operations in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was $40.9 million, up 29% compared to $31.7 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025, mainly due to the increase in revenue mentioned above, partially offset by an increase of $3.9 million in production costs due to 15% more ore processed this quarter and an increase of $1.4 million in mineral rights royalties, which was implemented in China in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025.

Net loss attri butable to equity shareholders of the Company in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was $11.5 million or $0.05 per share, compared to net income of $17.7 million or $0.09 per share in Q2 Fiscal 2025, which was mainly due to the impact of a $53.2 million non-cash charge on "mark to market" of the fair value of convertible notes.

The adjusted net income attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was $22.6 million or $0.10 per share, after excluding the $53.2 million non-cash charge, a $21.6 million gain on mark to market investments, and $2.5 million non-cash or one-time expenses, compared to $17.8 million or $0.09 per share in Q2 Fiscal 2025.

The adjusted EBITDA attributable to equity shareholders of the Company was $38.3 million or $0.18 per share compared to $29.3 million or $0.14 per share in Q2 Fiscal 2025.

Cash flow provided by operating activities in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was $39.2 million, up $16.1 million compared to $23.1 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025.

Free cash flow in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was $11.4 million, up $10.8 million compared to $0.6 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025 after the Company spent $9.0 million in Ecuador to advance construction at the El Domo Project and permitting activities for the Condor Project.

Cash, cash equivalents and short term investments at the end of the quarter were $382.3 million, up $5.1 million compared to $377.1 million as at June 30, 2025. The total market value of equity investments was $180.2 million as at September 30, 2025, an increase of $108.0 million from the previous quarter.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS



Three months ended September 30,

Six months ended September 30,

2025 2024 Changes

2025 2024 Changes Financial Results













Revenue (in thousands of $) $ 83,330 $ 68,003 23 %

$ 164,664 $ 140,168 17 % Mine operating earnings (in thousands of $) 40,858 31,661 29 %

76,681 68,175 12 % Net income (loss) attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) (11,516) 17,707 (165) %

6,610 39,645 (83) % Earnings (loss) per share - basic ($/share) (0.05) 0.090 (159) %

0.030 0.210 (86) % Adjusted earnings attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 22,551 17,761 27 %

43,599 38,379 14 % Adjusted earnings per share - basic ($/share) 0.10 0.09 18 %

0.20 0.20 (1) % EBITDA attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 5,567 29,124 (81) %

39,337 63,476 (38) % EBITDA per share ($/share) 0.03 0.14 (82) %

0.18 0.33 (46) % Adjusted EBITDA attributable to equity holders (in thousands of $) 38,312 29,293 31 %

73,290 62,325 18 % Adjusted EBITDA per share ($/share) 0.175 0.14 22 %

0.3357 0.3269 3 % Net cash generated from operating activities (in thousands of $) 39,180 23,128 69 %

87,461 63,083 39 % Cash spent on capital expenditures (in thousands of $) 27,811 22,566 23 %

53,577 38,951 38 % Free cash flow (in thousands of $) 11,370 562 1,923 %

33,884 24,132 40 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 218,585,686 203,532,135 7 %

218,290,025 190,625,815 15 % Metals sold













Silver (million ounces) 1.66 1.64 1 %

3.48 3.38 3 % Gold (ounces) 2,033 1,239 64 %

3,984 2,237 78 % Lead (million pounds) 14.75 13.26 11 %

30.00 28.92 4 % Zinc (million pounds) 5.67 5.89 (4) %

10.86 12.38 (12) % Average Selling Price, Net of Value Added Tax and Smelter Charges













Silver ($/ounce) 33.89 26.49 28 %

31.60 26.41 20 % Gold ($/ounce) 2,986 2,178 37 %

2,932 2,094 47 % Lead ($/pound) 0.91 1.00 (9) %

0.94 1.00 (5) % Zinc ($/pound) 0.98 1.13 (13) %

0.97 1.08 (4) % Cost Data













Cash cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) (0.002) (0.73) 100 %

0.58 (1.21) 148 % All-in sustaining cost per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits ($) 13.94 11.66 20 %

13.70 10.72 28 % Financial Position as at September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025



September 30,

2025 March 31,

2025

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments (in thousands of $) $ 382,254 $ 377,133 1 %

382,254 369,056 4 % Working capital (in thousands of $) 311,882 309,000 1 %

311,882 310,359 -- %

CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONAL RESULTS

In Q2 Fiscal 2026, the company produced approximately 1.7 million ounces of silver, 2,085 ounces of gold, or approximately 1.8 million ounces of silver equivalent, 14.2 million pounds of lead and 5.6 million pounds of zinc, representing increases of 0.2% (silver), 76% (gold), 5% (silver equivalent), and 8% (lead), and a decrease of 3% in zinc production over Q2 Fiscal 2025.

In Q2 Fiscal 2026, the consolidated production cost ("cash cost") per ounce of silver equivalent, net of by-product credits, was $0.002, a slight increase from the negative $0.73 in Q2 Fiscal 2025, mainly due to an increase of 15% in ore production, while silver production increased by only 0.2%, resulting in a higher cash cost per ounce of silver, partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million in by-product credits. The consolidated AISC per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, was $13.94, up 19.6% from $11.66 in Q2 Fiscal 2025, mainly due to i) an increase of $2.3 million in sustaining capital expenditures; ii) an increase of $1.4 million in mineral rights royalty, implemented by the Chinese authorities in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025; and iii) the increase in cash cost per ounce of silver, partially offset by a decrease of $1.6 million in general administrative expenses.

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATING PERFORMANCE

Ying Mining District Three months ended

Six months ended September 30,

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024

2025 2024 Ore processed (tonnes)















Silver-lead ore 235,168 252,958 265,199 255,783 193,423

488,126 406,189 Gold ore 29,834 30,397 39,025 21,912 17,075

60,231 25,551

265,002 283,355 304,224 277,695 210,498

548,357 431,740 Average head grades for silver-lead ore











Silver (grams/tonne) 207 217 189 226 254

213 247 Lead (%) 2.6 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.0

2.7 3.1 Zinc (%) 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6

0.5 0.7 Average head grades for gold-ore











Gold (grams/tonne) 1.4 1.5 1.4 2.1 1.6

1.4 1.6 Silver (grams/tonne) 81 51 62 67 87

66 91 Lead (%) 0.9 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.9

0.8 1.3 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 94.8 94.6 94.2 94.7 94.9

94.7 94.9 Gold (%)** 94.2 93.4 91.7 94.6 92.2

93.8 92.6 Lead (%) 93.5 94.1 92.3 94.0 94.0

93.8 94.2 Zinc (%) 65.8 64.3 67.3 68.9 70.4

64.9 71.4 Cash Costs















Cash cost ($/tonne) 82.89 83.08 84.90 84.92 92.86

83.03 91.65 AISC ($/tonne) 139.22 129.83 120.62 150.87 146.90

134.41 143.51 Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) 0.97 1.26 3.05 (0.30) 0.62

1.12 (0.05) AISC, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) 11.75 10.10 11.35 11.05 9.05

10.88 8.07 Metal Production















Silver (million ounces) 1.53 1.69 1.56 1.78 1.52

3.22 3.09 Gold (ounces) 2,085 2,050 3,110 2,056 1,183

4,135 2,329 Silver equivalent (million ounces) 1.71 1.85 1.85 1.95 1.61

3.59 3.27 Lead (million pounds) 12.93 14.60 15.56 15.23 11.97

27.53 26.05 Zinc (million pounds) 1.42 1.85 2.04 2.25 1.80

3.27 4.26 **Gold recovery only refers to the recovery rate for gold ore processed.



In Q2 Fiscal 2026, the Ying Mining District produced approximately 1.53 million ounces of silver, 2,085 ounces of gold, or approximately 1.71 million ounces of silver equivalent, plus 12.93 million pounds of lead, and 1.42 million pounds of zinc, representing production increases of 1% (silver), 76% (gold), 6% (silver equivalent), and 8% (lead), and a decrease of 21% in zinc, compared to Q2 Fiscal 2025. The production in the quarter was affected by the temporary closure of certain mining areas (refer to Silvercorp's August 7, 2025 news release). These areas have since reopened, and production has returned to normal levels. Ore production at the Ying Mining District in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 is expected to be approximately 346,000 tonnes, up 30% compared to Q2 Fiscal 2026.

While the consolidated production cost ("cash cost") per ounce of silver, net of by-product credits, has increased, the cash cost per tonne of ore at the Ying Mining District decreased to $82.89 from $92.86 in Q2 Fiscal 2025. This reduction reflects a higher percentage of ore mined using the more cost-efficient and mechanized shrinkage mining method compared to the more labour intensive re-suing mining method. Shrinkage mining tends to have higher dilution rates and lower head grades.

The AISC cash cost per tonne ore also decreased to $139.22 from $146.90 in Q2 Fiscal 2025, further improving the gross profit margin.

GC Mine Three months ended

Six months ended September 30,

September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024

2025 2024 Ore Production (tonne) 76,249 74,869 41,760 84,115 86,707

151,118 173,161 Head grades















Silver (grams/tonne) 64 69 61 77 61

66 63 Lead (%) 0.9 0.8 0.9 1.1 0.8

0.8 0.8 Zinc (%) 2.8 2.3 2.9 2.7 2.4

2.6 2.4 Recovery rates















Silver (%) 85.8 85.3 83.7 82.8 82.2

85.6 83.2 Lead (%) 89.0 90.1 87.4 90.3 87.9

89.5 89.1 Zinc (%) 91.1 90.0 90.3 90.3 90.2

90.6 90.3 Cash Costs















Cash cost ($/tonne) 58.20 62.53 77.46 53.69 50.08

60.38 50.28 AISC ($/tonne) 82.63 99.93 117.83 75.55 74.53

91.23 78.96 Cash cost, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) (11.44) (0.80) (8.53) (19.14) (15.67)

(5.98) (13.85) AISC, net of by-product credits ($/ounce of silver) 4.71 20.02 15.05 (6.13) 1.62

12.57 5.19 Metal Production















Silver (million ounces) 0.13 0.14 0.07 0.17 0.14

0.27 0.28 Lead (million pounds) 1.31 1.13 0.70 1.85 1.23

2.44 2.77 Zinc (million pounds) 4.22 3.38 2.37 4.42 4.02

7.61 7.98

In Q2 Fiscal 2026, metals produced at the GC Mine were approximately 0.13 million ounces of silver, 1.31 million pounds of lead, and 4.22 million pounds of zinc, representing decreases of 7% (silver), 6% (lead), and 5% (zinc), compared to Q2 Fiscal 2025. Production in Q2 Fiscal 2026 was interrupted by severe rainy and typhoon weather conditions for around 10 days. Ore production at the GC Mine in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026 is expected to be approximately 83,000 tonnes, up 9% compared to Q2 Fiscal 2026.

Production costs per tonne at the GC Mine were within the Fiscal 2026 Guidance, but increased from $50.08 (Q2 Fiscal 2025) to $58.20 (Q2 Fiscal 2026), due to lower ore production.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DEVELOPMENT FOR GROWTH

Total capital expenditures in Q2 Fiscal 2026 were $26.7 million, down 5% compared to $28.1 million in Q2 Fiscal 2025.

For the Ying Mining District, capitalized expenditures for underground tunnels and drilling amounted to $12.4 million, plus $0.8 million for plant and equipment, for a total of $13.2 million in Q2 Fiscal 2026, compared to capitalized expenditures for underground tunnels of $13.6 million, plus $9.5 million for plant and equipment (total $23.1 million) in Q2 Fiscal 2025, when the Mill No. 2 expansion and TSF No. 3 were under construction.

For the Kuanping project under construction, $1.2 million of capital expenditures were incurred in Q2 Fiscal 2026, focusing on underground development.

The total capitalized expenditures at the GC Mine remained flat compared to Q2 Fiscal 2025 at around $1.4 million.



Capitalized expenditures Plant and

equipment Total Capital

expenditures Expensed

Ramp, Development

Tunneling, and other Exploration

Tunneling Exploration

Drilling Mining

Preparation

Tunnels Drilling

(Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) (Metres) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) ($ Thousand) (Metres) (Metres) Q2 Fiscal 2026



















Ying Mining District 8,879 $ 6,122 12,639 $ 5,271 34,767 $ 977 $ 822 $ 13,191 12,897 29,564 GC Mine 1,323 605 1,799 673 4,509 98 36 1,412 2,958 8,667 El Domo -- 9,941 -- -- -- -- 265 10,206 -- -- Condor -- 670 -- -- 251 42 -- 712 -- -- Kuanping & other 831 736 613 221 -- -- 220 1,178 -- -- Consolidated 11,033 18,073 15,051 6,165 39,527 1,116 1,343 26,698 15,855 38,231





















Q2 Fiscal 2025



















Ying Mining District 4,589 $ 5,841 17,440 $ 7,445 8,843 $ 336 $ 9,487 $ 23,109 23,008 52,136 GC Mine 154 4 2,743 1,308 9,649 210 69 1,591 2,642 4,659 El Domo -- -- -- -- -- 2,533 -- 2,533 -- -- Condor -- -- -- -- -- 569 -- 569 -- -- Kuanping & other -- -- -- -- -- 249 8 257 -- -- Consolidated 4,743 5,845 20,183 8,753 18,492 3,897 9,564 28,059 25,650 56,795

The El Domo mine construction advanced significantly in Q2 Fiscal 2026. Approximately 1.29 million cubic metres of material were cut for site preparation, roads and channel construction, representing a 249% increase over the last quarter. A 481-bed construction camp was completed, and the construction for the tailing storage facility (TSF) began in September 2025. Since January 2025, approximately 1.66 million cubic metres of material were cut and $18.9 million were spent on capital expenditures and prepayments for equipment purchases.

The construction contracts for the external power line have been awarded to Ecuadorian qualified contractors, subject to review by Corporation Nacional de Electricidad ("CNEL"). Equipment orders totaling approximately $22.2 million have been placed.

For the Condor Project, a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) study was initiated in Q2 Fiscal 2026 to be completed in the third quarter of Fiscal 2026.

Mr. Guoliang Ma, P.Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resources of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

