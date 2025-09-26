Silvercorp Reports 2025 AGM Results

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX:SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 11, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general meeting ("AGM") held today. A total of 108,216,233 common shares, representing 49.50% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the meeting, were represented at the AGM. The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:



Votes For Withheld Director Number Percentage Number Percentage Dr. Rui Feng 72,449,788 86.85 % 10,967,601 13.15 % Paul Simpson 69,257,640 83.03 % 14,159,749 16.97 % Yikang Liu 72,679,602 87.13 % 10,737,787 12.87 % Marina Katusa 72,317,897 86.69 % 11,099,492 13.31 % Ken Robertson 82,186,838 98.52 % 1,230,551 1.48 % Helen Cai 82,666,643 99.10 % 750,746 0.90 %

Shareholders also re-approved the share-based compensation plan and the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at ww.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

