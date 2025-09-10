Silvercorp Publishes Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to announce the publishing of its annual Sustainability Report for the year ended March 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"), detailing the Company's environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") commitments, performance, and targets.

"In Fiscal 2025, we made steady progress across five strategic pillars: governance effectiveness, ecological protection, climate resilience, operational safety, and shared community prosperity," said Dr. Rui Feng, Chair and CEO of Silvercorp. "This year's report outlines how our efforts support high-quality development in the mining sector and demonstrate a transparent, resilient approach to sustainability for our stakeholders worldwide."

Highlights of Silvercorp's Fiscal 2025 Sustainability Report

$1.3 million invested in local community initiatives

invested in local community initiatives Over 68,000 hours of employee training delivered, a 115% increase over the previous year

44% reduction from the previous year in the Lost Time Incident Rate (LTIR) to 0.52

17% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions from our 2020 baseline

Zero significant environmental incidents

Strengthened governance with the addition of four new corporate policies: Biodiversity Policy, Tailings Facility Management Policy, Procurement Policy, and Board Diversity Policy

Reporting Frameworks

The report has been prepared with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the relevant aspects of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Global Industry Standard on Tailings by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standard on Metals and Mining.

The full 2025 Sustainability Report is available for download at www.silvercorpmetals.com , along with the applicable ESG data tables and GRI indices at www.silvercorpmetals.com/reporting/ .

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com .

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Lon Shaver

President

Phone: (604) 669-9397

Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

