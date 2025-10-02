Silver Viper Minerals Commences 5,000 Metre Drill Program at La Virginia Project, Targeting New Discoveries at El Molino and Resource Expansion at El Rubi

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTCQB: VIPRF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 5,000 metre ("m") diamond drill program at its resource-stage La Virginia Gold-Silver Project ("La Virginia" or the "Project") in Sonora, Mexico. The drill program will be carried out by Globexplore Drilling Corp., one of the top exploration and drilling analytics companies in Mexico.

Drilling will begin at the El Molino target with an initial 8-9 reconnaissance drill holes designed to evaluate the potential of this underexplored area. Following this, drilling will shift focus to El Rubi, where the program will update and aim to expand the existing resource.

Silver Viper President and CEO Steve Cope comments: "We are excited to restart drilling at La Virginia as precious metals markets gain strong momentum. At El Molino, geophysical targets present a compelling opportunity to outline a new mineralized zone within the system. At El Rubi, near-surface step-outs should expand the existing resource and provide support for future deeper drilling. The overall program thus positions Silver Viper for both new discoveries and meaningful resource growth."

2025 Drill Program Overview

The 5,000 m drill program at La Virginia has been designed to both pursue new discovery opportunities and strengthen the existing resource base.

El Molino:





Drilling will begin with 8-9 reconnaissance holes at El Molino, a new target where geophysical surveys have outlined high-priority anomalies. This will be the first-ever drill test of the area, representing a strong opportunity to identify new mineralized zones within the La Virginia system. El Rubi: Following El Molino, the program will shift to El Rubi, the most advanced zone on the Project. Near-surface drilling here is designed to update the existing resource model and aim to expand mineralization along strike and at shallow depths. These results will form the foundation for future programs aimed at testing El Rubi at depth.

This dual focus positions Silver Viper to add new discovery potential at El Molino while simultaneously growing and de-risking the resource at El Rubi, a strategy that balances exploration upside with the advancement of established mineralization. Planning for additional metres will be evaluated as drilling progresses and results are received.

About the La Virginia Project

The La Virginia Project is a large epithermal gold-silver system located in Sonora, Mexico. The Project covers a series of mineralized structures extending across multiple kilometres of strike length, hosted within volcanic sequences. High-grade mineralization is associated with quartz veining, brecciation, and strong hydrothermal alteration.

Silver Viper has previously identified and drilled several zones at La Virginia, highlighted by its El Rubi discovery, and delivered the Company's maiden mineral resource estimate. The Project remains open for expansion, with El Rubi continuing to grow and high-priority untested targets such as El Molino offering significant discovery potential.

ABOUT SILVER VIPER MINERALS

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (TSX.V: VIPR, OTCQB: VIPRF) is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on advancing precious metals projects in Mexico. The Company currently operates two key assets: its flagship resource-stage La Virginia Gold-Silver Project in Sonora and the recently acquired Cimarron Gold-Copper Project in Sinaloa.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Steve Cope

President and CEO

Qualified Person

Ben Whiting M.Sc., P.Geo., Technical Advisor to Silver Viper Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, closing of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedarplus.ca. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

