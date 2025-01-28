Silver Viper Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Viper Minerals Corp. ("Silver Viper" or the "Company") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Toby Pierce has been appointed to the Company's board of directors (the "Board") effective immediately.

Silver Viper also announces that Mr. Ross Wilmot and Ms. Carla Hartzenberg have resigned from the Board. The Company wishes to thank them for their years of service on the Board. Ms. Hartzenberg will continue to act as CFO of the Company.

Steve Cope, President and CEO of Silver Viper comments: "On behalf of the board and management team, I am pleased to welcome Toby to Silver Viper. With decades of experience in natural resources, both on the technical and business sides, Toby's extensive executive leadership experience will provide Silver Viper valuable insight and perspective."

Mr. Toby Pierce – Professional Biography

Toby Pierce is currently CEO and Director of Somerset Energy partners and serves as Non-Executive Chairman of First Nordic Metals Corp. From 2015 to 2024, Toby Pierce was CEO and Director of TAG Oil Ltd., a TSX-listed oil and gas producer in Egypt and Australasia. Mr. Pierce has over 28 years of geological and financial understanding within the resource sector. He has been a founder, CEO or director of numerous private and public mining and natural resource companies including Benchmark Metals, New Placer Dome Gold, Gold Line Resources, Crest Petroleum, North Country Gold, Brilliant Resources, Red Tail Metals, Kingfisher Metals and numerous shell companies in the Canadian and London markets. Mr. Pierce holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree in Earth Sciences from the University of Victoria.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company is the operator and 100% owner of the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project and recently acquired 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope

President and CEO

