SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT OF INVESTOR RELATIONS FIRM

TORONTO, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") ( TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) announces that the Company has entered into an advertising agreement dated September 12, 2022 (the "Agreement") with Gold Standard Media, LLC ("Gold Standard"), whereby Gold Standard will provide certain promotional and advertising services to the Company. The Agreement is valid until February 2, 2024, and either party has the right to terminate the Agreement at any time. Pursuant to the Agreement, Gold Standard will assist the Company with: the creation of landing pages, native advertisements, email marketing, influencer endorsement and publications for increasing awareness about the Company (collectively, the "Services").

The Services are to be provided by Gold Standard together with its affiliates, Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC and Portfolio Wealth Global LLC (collectively, the "Service Providers"). Gold Standard and its affiliates manage a marketing team headquartered in Austin, Texas and have been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on exchanges from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the New York Stock Exchange since 2010.

The individual providing the Services on behalf of the Service Providers is Kenneth Ameduri located at 723 W. University Ave. Ste 110-283, Georgetown TX 78626. Mr. Ameduri can be reached by telephone at (626) 733-3678 or by email at [email protected]. To the knowledge of the Company, the Service Providers together with Mr. Ameduri currently own 2,001,500 class A common shares of the Company.

The total compensation payable to the Service Providers pursuant to the Agreement is as follows:

Service Provider Compensation Gold Standard Media, LLC CAD$12,500 per month and USD$5,000 per month Future Money Trends LLC CAD$12,500 per month and USD$6,250 per month Wealth Research Group LLC CAD$8,333.33 per month and USD$4,166.66 per month Portfolio Wealth Global LLC CAD$8,333.33 per month and USD$5,416.66 per month

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to re-commence production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 30,000 Ha. in the district of Castrovirreyna, in Huancavelica, Peru.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's final prospectus dated January 26, 2022 available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Alfredo Bazo, President, CEO & Director, [email protected]; Jean Pierre Fort, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected]; Silver Mountain Resources Inc, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, [email protected], (647) 262-4017