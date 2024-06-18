SILVER MOUNTAIN GRANTED ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT (EIA) PERMIT EXTENSION FOR THE RELIQUIAS MINE, CAUDALOSA MINE AND PLANT UNTIL 2034

TORONTO, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) is pleased to announce that Peru's National Authority for Environmental Certification (SENASE) has approved the extension of the main environmental permit (or EIA-d) for its 100% owned Reliquias Mine, Caudalosa Mine and all their components in central Peru. This authorization extends the environmental certification for the Company's future mining operations until 2034.

Alvaro Espinoza, CEO of Silver Mountain, stated, "We continue to hit the key milestones for our Reliquias Mine as planned. Extending the Reliquias EIA is part of the permitting process which will allow us to start operations, certain that the main environmental certification covers the initial years of production and any resources that may be incorporated through our planned resource expansion programs. Furthermore, the timely approval of this extension confirms that the Peruvian government is proactively helping advance modern and responsible new mine operations in the country, taking full advantage of high metal prices and high demand for metals around the world."

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information regarding the Project, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 15th, 2024 (https://agmr.ca/silver-mountain-delivers-positive-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-its-reliquias-project-peru-pre-tax-npv-5-of-c107-million-pre-tax-irr-of-57-and-payback-of-1-8-years/). A new technical report is being prepared and will be filed within 45 days of May 15, 2024. The current technical report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report: Mineral Resource Update, Reliquias Mine", Huancavelica- Peru, dated March 8, 2024, effective date January 1, 2024, is available at https://sedarplus.ca.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 60,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

