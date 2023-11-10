SILVER MOUNTAIN CLOSES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its previous press release dated October 12, 2023, it has closed the initial tranche of an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement of 62,190,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of USD$0.05 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of USD$3,109,500 (the "Offering"). The Company today issued an aggregate of 58,696,550 Units and the balance of 3,493,450 Units are expected to be issued imminently.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) class A common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one (1/2) Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable into one Common Share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of USD$0.09 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months. The Company will pay an aggregate of USD$18,000 in finder's fees in connection with the Offering.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for corporate development and general working capital purposes.

The Common Shares and Warrants, and any securities issuable upon exercise thereof, are subject to a four-month statutory hold period, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

21,600,000 Units were issued to related parties (within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101")) and such issuances are considered "related party transactions" for the purposes of MI 61-101. Such related party transactions are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of the securities being issued to the related parties, nor the consideration being paid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The purchasers of the Units and the extent of such participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of the Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details of the nature and extent of related party participation in the transactions contemplated hereby pursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to the completion of such transactions.

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reliquias Mine, Huancavelica, Peru, dated March 27, 2023, effective date March 18, 2023, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information about the Company's drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to the Company's corporate presentation, available on its website at www.agmr.ca. Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 60,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

Forward Looking Statements

For further information: Alvaro Espinoza, CEO, Silver Mountain Resources Inc., 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, +51 954 475 319, [email protected]; www.agmr.ca