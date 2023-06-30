SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain", "AGMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2023 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, each of the director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 29, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company, including Julio Jose Arce Ortiz, Alfredo Plenge Thorne, Jose Vizquerra, Juan Carlos Ortiz and Timothy Loftsgard. The shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of BDO Canada LLP as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the board of directors to fix their remuneration and terms of engagement.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Equity Incentive Plan"), in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange rules and policies. The Equity Incentive Plan provides for a "rolling 10% plan" in respect of stock options and a "fixed 10% plan" in respect of other awards, permitting the issuance of up to 21,746,986 class A common shares in satisfaction of such other awards. A copy of the Equity Incentive Plan is attached as a schedule to the Circular, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Victoria Vargas and Blair Zaritsky did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. "On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Victoria and Blair for their service as directors and their valuable contributions to the Company," said Jose Vizquerra, Chair of the Company's board of directors.

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reliquias Mine, Huancavelica, Peru, dated March 27, 2023, effective date March 18, 2023, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about the Company's drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to the Company's corporate presentation, available on its website at www.agmr.ca. Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 60,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

Alvaro Espinoza, CEO, [email protected]