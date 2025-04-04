SILVER MOUNTAIN ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT CHANGE

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) (BVL: AGMR) ("Silver Mountain" or the "Company") today announces that Alejandra Soto has resigned from her position as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective April 30, 2025.

Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented "On behalf of everyone at Silver Mountain, I want to express our sincere gratitude to Alejandra for her exceptional dedication over the past few years. Her significant contributions have helped position the company for future growth and we wish her the best in her future endeavours".

The Company has commenced a search for a new Chief Financial Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to Silver Mountain's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express or involve discussions as to expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result," "are expected to, "expects", "will continue," "is anticipated," "anticipates," "believes," "estimated," "intends," "plans," "forecast," "projection," "strategy," "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions, and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Silver Mountain's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors set forth under "Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 26, 2024, and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Silver Mountain undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Silver Mountain to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

For Further Information Contact: Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer, Silver Mountain Resources Inc, 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, ON M5C 1P1, +51 997 377 968, [email protected], www.agmr.ca