SILVER MOUNTAIN AND CASTROVIRREYNA COMMUNITY SIGN 20 YEAR AGREEMENT GRANTING USE OF LAND FOR THE PLANNED H1 2025 RESTART OF THE RELIQUIAS MINE

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Silver Mountain Resources Inc. ("Silver Mountain" or "the Company") (TSXV: AGMR) (OTCQB: AGMRF) is very pleased to announce the signing of a 20 year surface use agreement with the Community of Castovirreyna. This agreement fully covers the Reliquias Mine area and specifically allows the Company to carry out all surface exploration and mine development activities – including building tailings disposal facilities, concentrator plants, waste disposal faicilities and underground developments – needed to operate an underground mine.

Alvaro Espinoza, CEO of Silver Mountain, stated: "The signing of this agreement is a major milestone for Silver Mountain. Our community outreach team has done an outstanding job building trust with the local communities and highlighting the benefits that modern mining bring to remote areas such as this area of Huancavelica. This agreement highlights the solid relationship we have built with our local stakeholders, and it represents an important step towards restarting the Reliquias mine in 2025, as planned."

The agreement entails Silver Mountain making annual payments and providing social and economic support to the Community of Castrovirreyna, in exchange for the right to carry out all mineral exploration and explotation activities allowed under peruvian regulations on Community-owned land.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Silver Mountain Resources Inc.

Alvaro Espinoza, Chief Executive Officer

About Silver Mountain

Silver Mountain Resources Inc. is a silver explorer and mine developer planning to restart production at the Reliquias underground mine and undertake exploration activities at its prospective silver camps at the Castrovirreyna Project in Huancavelica, Peru.

For additional information in respect of the Castrovirreyna Project, please refer to the Company's technical report, titled NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for the Reliquias Mine, Huancavelica- Peru, dated March 27, 2023, effective date March 18, 2023, available at https://sedar.com.

For further information about our drill program, including cross sections of the main veins with drill hole locations, please refer to our corporate presentation, available on our website at www.agmr.ca

Silver Mountain's subsidiary Sociedad Minera Reliquias S.A.C. owns 100% of its concessions and holds more than 60,000 hectares in the district of Castrovirreyna, Huancavelica, Peru.

