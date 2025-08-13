Silver Arrow Cars Announces Strategic Partnership with Ron Burkle

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Silver Arrow Cars, a globally recognized leader in collector and luxury automobile sales, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Ron Burkle, an influential investor in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and automotive luxury industries. Mr. Burkle is an investor in Ferrari of Newport Beach and Ferrari of San Diego as well as O'Gara Coach Company.

Tim Quocksister (CNW Group/Silver Arrow Cars)

Silver Arrow Cars, headquartered in Canada acclaimed for its curation of the world's finest classic, exotic, and investment-grade automobiles, will now align more closely with one of the most prestigious luxury dealership groups in North America, representing ultra-luxury and exotic brands including Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, Bugatti, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin, Pagani, McLaren, Koenigsegg, Rimac and Pinnafarina.

The partnership will see Silver Arrow expand, with plans for a new destination in Newport Beach.

"This partnership allows us to create a new standard in how collectors and enthusiasts buy, sell, and experience luxury cars," said Tim Quocksister President and Founder of Silver Arrow Cars.

About Silver Arrow Cars

Founded by Tim Quocksister in 2001, Silver Arrow Cars specializes in investment-grade collectible cars of the highest caliber. Our team takes immense pride in our expertise, boasting over 70 years of combined experience in meticulously curating a thoughtfully selected range of exceptional cars.

SOURCE Silver Arrow Cars

For Silver Arrow Cars: Tim Quocksister, [email protected], +1 250.812.6409