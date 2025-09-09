Silk & Strings: A Global Tapestry of Music

by Distinguished Canadian Violinist Angel Wang at 2025 Berlin.Butterfly.Brazil Concert

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Renowned Toronto violinist Angel Wang, celebrated for her expressive artistry and boundary-crossing vision, brings a powerful new concert "Berlin.Butterfly.Brazil" to George Weston Recital Hall at the Meridian Arts Centre on Oct. 24, 2025. Presented by the Phoenix Orchestra, the ensemble she founded and leads, the concert invites audiences on a spellbinding journey through the sounds of three continents.

2025 Concert Berlin Butterfly Brazil poster (CNW Group/Phoenix Orchestra)

The evening pays tribute to the emotional and historical richness of Berlin, the poetic resonance of Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto, and the rhythmic vibrancy of Brazil. With masterworks by Meyerbeer, Wagner, and Brahms anchoring the Berlin segment; the beloved Butterfly Lovers Violin Concerto, representing Chinese musical heritage; and the passionate Latin flair of Astor Piazzolla, the concert promises a rare convergence of musical worlds.

A special guest appearance by distinguished Dashan (Mark Rowswell), one of Canada's most recognized Western performers in China - who will appear as a special guest artist and concert emcee. In a captivating fusion of language and music, Dashan will recite classical Chinese poetry with orchestral accompaniment, creating an immersive cultural experience as timeless verses come alive through expressive strings.

This spring, the Phoenix Orchestra released its debut album, Phoenix Rising, featuring violinist Angel Wang and conducted by Claudio Vena. The album offers a rich tapestry of Chinese and Western classical works, seamlessly blending traditions in a way that transcends borders.

"In their marvelous new CD Phoenix Rising, renowned violinist Angel Wang and the Phoenix Orchestra fully showcase the beauty of East-West musical fusion. This excellent album radiates the positive energy and eternal beauty of the Phoenix to the entire world," CBC News praised.

Date: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Venue: George Weston Recital Hall, Meridian Arts Centre, 5040 Yonge St., Toronto

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/1000630BC3962FAC

About Phoenix Orchestra

Founded in Toronto, Phoenix Orchestra is an artist-led ensemble dedicated to Western and Chinese classical music, with a focus on cultural appreciation, dialogue and education.

About Angel Wang

Toronto-based violinist Angel Wang is celebrated for expressive artistry and boundary-crossing programs that bridge Western and Chinese classical traditions. As founder and artistic director of the Phoenix Orchestra, she curates projects that foster cultural exchange and audience discovery.

SOURCE Phoenix Orchestra

Media contact: Shan Attaoui, Communications Director, Phoenix Orchestra, +1(647) 271-8533 | [email protected]