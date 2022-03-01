Silk & Snow Announces Retail Launch in EQ3

"Expansion into retail stores has always been a goal for us and we are very excited that we get to make this transition and bring our unique product offering into EQ3, a fellow Canadian company," says Albert Chow, Co-founder, Silk & Snow . "As a company that designs and produces products with better materials, conscious manufacturing, and transparency at our core, we are committed to providing customers with the high-quality, modern design that they expect from EQ3 brands."

Formerly, Silk & Snow customers largely had to rely on the e-commerce space alone to purchase their eco-conscious bedding items as the brand had one showroom in downtown Toronto. Customers can now opt to visit EQ3 locations to test out Silk & Snow bedding before bringing it home the same day.

"EQ3 strives to provide timeless, consciously manufactured furnishings to customers around the globe," says Jill Winograd, VP of Sales & Merchandising. "We are excited to partner with Silk & Snow, a fellow Canadian brand that shares our values of quality, transparency and collaboration, and bring their mattresses and bedding directly to consumers."

Silk & Snow is excited to introduce a multi-channel experience, allowing customers to have numerous access points to the brand both online and in stores.

Find a store near you: https://www.silkandsnow.com/en-ca/contact-us/

About Silk & Snow

Silk & Snow is Canada's favourite environmentally-friendly sleep and wellness brand. Silk & Snow provides a thoughtfully curated line of lifestyle products, including locally-made mattresses that use traceable, environmentally-conscious manufacturing principles.

About EQ3

EQ3 is a furniture and home goods designer, manufacturer, and retailer with a unique Canadian approach that considers not only the design of a product, but the process. We focus on making furniture that's timeless, not trendy. We strive to offer designs that not only solve problems but will last, so you can trust that our pieces are made with the best materials, in collaboration with the best partners available. Product design, R&D, and custom upholstery manufacturing all take place at our HQ in Winnipeg, Canada—which means that products go from designer's sketch to production line, all in the same building. Chances are we can even tell you the upholsterer for your product by name. We offer a curated selection of materials in a rainbow of colours and shades so you can customize your upholstery piece your way—whether you prefer leather or fabric, the choice is yours. Visit one of our sixteen showrooms across Canada and the U.S. and let us show you how design is at the heart of everything we do.

Related Links:

www.silkandsnow.com

https://www.eq3.com/ca/en/shopwithus/eq3-locations

SOURCE Silk & Snow

For further information: Kathleen Daniel, Silk & Snow, 437.214.3114, [email protected]