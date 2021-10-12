Silicon Valley Bank Expands to Montréal

Karl Théard will lead Technology Banking in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the bank of the world's most innovative companies and their investors, today announced its expansion to Montréal with the appointment of Karl Théard as Director of Technology Banking, Quebec. Théard is based in Montréal and responsible for the development of new business relationships, as well as management of the current portfolio of SVB clients in Quebec.

"Quebec's innovation ecosystem continues to mature and draw attention from top investors and experienced founders," said Paul Parisi, Head of Canada at Silicon Valley Bank. "With CAD $953M invested in Montréal in the first half of 2021, the city is taking its place as one of the leaders in terms of investment dollars and number of deals in Canada. We're excited to welcome Karl to SVB and we know his deep understanding of the Montréal tech and investor community will be invaluable to the city's high-growth companies."

SVB has been working with Canadian companies from its US offices for two decades and secured its lending license in Canada in early 2019. After opening an office in Toronto in 2019, SVB expanded its Canada operation in 2020 with the hire of Caterina Papadakos to oversee Western Canada from Vancouver and continues to grow its Toronto-based team. SVB provides a range of specialized financial services to high-growth Canadian companies and investors such as Whitestar Capital, Accedian and Paper.

"SVB has been a valued partner in supporting the growth of our business," said Martin Lebeau, CFO of Accedian. "Their team truly understands the journey of an entrepreneur and has been able to deliver what we need, when we have needed it."

Théard was previously Investment Manager at Desjardins Capital where he supported the growth of numerous companies by developing financing solutions and helping them streamline operations. Prior to joining Desjardins, Théard was a senior manager at the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), working with large companies in a variety of sectors, including technology. He earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from HEC Montréal.

For nearly 40 years, Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has helped innovative companies and their investors move bold ideas forward, fast. SVB provides targeted financial services and expertise through its offices in innovation centres around the world. With commercial, international and private banking services, SVB helps address the unique needs of innovators. Learn more at svb.com/canada . [SIVB-C]

