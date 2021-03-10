SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- To boost safety and situational awareness for the National Mall and surrounding monuments and memorials, Siklu a wireless Gigabit solutions provider, joins Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, in a total donation of $3.3+ million for a state-of-the-art security system to the National Park Service.

Siklu Joins Convergint Technologies in $3.3+ Million Donation to Boost Visitor Safety at the National Mall in Washington, DC

Siklu, along with eleven industry partners, have donated and deployed the technology infrastructure necessary to improve safety at the National Mall and surrounding historical monuments, which experiences more than 35 million visits annually. Convergint Technologies led the donation to the National Park Service and United States Park Police in early 2019.

"Siklu is thrilled to be collaborating with Convergint Technologies and other industry leaders to help deliver innovative technology solutions to the National Mall and surrounding monuments," said Ronen Ben-Hemou, CEO of Siklu. "We look forward to working together and sharing our industry expertise to improve safety and situational awareness for the thousands of individuals who visit annually."

The donation enhances and expands security coverage, upgrades technology from legacy systems, and allows the National Park Service to use real-time information and communication technologies to respond to issues quickly. Phase one of the project included the enhancement of a centralized monitoring center, intercom stations, public address capabilities and upgrading from analog to IP-based cameras. Phase two will further extend situational awareness at various monuments by adding additional IP-based cameras back to their headquarters.

"We are incredibly grateful for our technology partners that worked shoulder-to-shoulder with us to give back to one of our country's busiest and most iconic sites," said Tony Varco, vice president at Convergint Technologies. "It is an honor to support the mission of the National Park Service, which is to preserve our natural and cultural resources for the enjoyment, education and inspiration of this and future generations. This effort is a true partnership and collaboration to enhance the current technology and enable real-time information and communications when needed."

"The National Park Service and the United States Park Police greatly appreciate the comprehensive security system for the National Mall donated by Convergint Technologies," said Major Mark Adamcik, Commander of the National Mall's Icon Protection Unit for the United States Park Police.

For more information on the donation for the National Park Service, please visit www.convergint.com/nps-donation.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity, such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity, all over one network. Thousands of Siklu carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

