Sigrid Enters Exclusive Global Licensing and Research Collaboration to Commercialize SiPore® in Consumer Oral Health

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sigrid Therapeutics (Sigrid) is a Swedish, science-driven consumer health company with a primary focus on metabolic health. Following the successful launch of its first two clinically proven products -- Carb Fence, designed to reduce appetite and cravings while supporting fat loss, lean muscle preservation, and post-meal blood sugar control, and Glucose Stabiliser, a dietary supplement designed to help regulate blood sugar after meals -- Sigrid today announced that it has entered into an exclusive global licensing and research collaboration with a leading multinational consumer health company to expand the SiPore® technology platform into consumer oral health through a partner-led approach.

"While our primary focus remains the continued commercialization of Carb Fence and Glucose Stabiliser, this partnership allows us to realize additional value from the SiPore® platform through a capital-efficient, non-dilutive approach," said Sana Alajmovic, Co-Founder and CEO of Sigrid. "It also demonstrates SiPore®'s potential to support multiple large-scale health applications over time and reflects strong validation of the platform following an extensive two-year scientific, technical, and commercial due diligence process conducted by a multinational partner."

The agreement covers the use of SiPore® across consumer oral health formulations with the objective of enabling future commercialization following clinical validation. Under the terms of the agreement, Sigrid will receive upfront payment, development, clinical and sales-based milestones, and ongoing, long-term royalties on net sales.

SiPore® is Sigrid's proprietary, non-systemic material technology platform built on precisely engineered porous silica particles. In oral health, SiPore® acts through a purely mechanical mode of action, binding and removing key proteins and enzymes involved in plaque and biofilm formation in the oral cavity. This enables an immediate and sustained first line of defense against plaque formation and dental caries, without systemic exposure.

Oral diseases are the most common diseases globally, affecting an estimated 3.5 billion people worldwide. The global toothpaste market alone is valued at approximately USD 19 billion annually and is expected to grow to around USD 28 billion by 2034, driven by increasing focus on preventive health, premium formulations, and science-backed daily-use solutions.

"Oral health is a demanding category where safety, efficacy, and daily usability are critical," said Damir Konakovic, Head of Oral Health at Sigrid. "This collaboration enables rigorous scientific validation of SiPore® in oral health, while leveraging a partner with the capabilities to translate that science into products that can reach consumers globally and at scale." www.sigridthx.com

Contact: Sana Alajmovic, Co-founder & CEO, SIGRID Therapeutics, [email protected] | +46 723 893 396

SOURCE Sigrid Therapeutics