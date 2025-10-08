Signs of Change: Equipping Teachers with Tools for Inclusive Classrooms

Education Cannot Wait-funded initiative, implemented by Light for the World and Save the Children, trains teachers in sign language and braille as part of multi-year programme in South Sudan.

JUBA, South Sudan, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a sunlit classroom in Juba, 24-year-old Beatrice stands in front of her fellow student teachers, her hands moving with newfound confidence as she practices the signs she has learned. "At the beginning, it was a bit difficult, but after the introduction to sign language, the sessions are now getting interesting and we are learning it with much love," says student teacher Beatrice.

Student teacher Beatrice practices her signs at the front of the RNTTI classroom in Juba, South Sudan. © Light for the World/Nema Juma

Beatrice is one of 1,400 aspiring educators from across the country who will receive training at three national teacher training institutes over the next two years through a transformative programme launched by Light for the World, in partnership with the South Sudan Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

The initiative is part of the Education Cannot Wait (ECW) Multi-Year Resilience Programme in the country – implemented by Light for the World, Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council and Finn Church Aid, as well as other partners. The teacher training, which also includes braille and inclusive education pedagogy, aims to ensure that no child in South Sudan is left behind – regardless of ability.

LEARNING TO TEACH, TEACHING TO CHANGE

"Today, I learned the alphabet, how to greet someone, how to ask someone their name and how to introduce myself in sign language," says Beatrice.

For her, this is more than professional development.

Before joining the Rombur National Teachers Training Institute (RNTII), she taught at Sacred Heart Primary School in Magwi County, where students with disabilities were noticeably absent. "You rarely saw children with disabilities since there were not enough teachers to teach sign language and braille, and I believe that is why they chose to stay at home."

The goal of the teacher training initiative is to tackle barriers to inclusive learning.

Over the span of nine months, teachers like Beatrice will gather to learn sign language, braille and strategies to promote inclusive education in their classrooms – taught by technical experts from ECW partner Light for the World. By equipping teachers with the skills to include and teach both children with and without disabilities, schools become more inclusive for all.

With less than half of children in South Sudan currently in school, inclusive education isn't optional – it's essential. "This crucial training will help address an urgent need for qualified teachers in inclusive education to accommodate and support children with disabilities," adds Mohammed.

The ECW-supported initiative not only provides training, but also builds safe, accessible learning spaces and provides children with the assistive devices they need to attend school. Through this holistic approach, the aim is to remove the barriers that many girls and boys in South Sudan face in accessing their right to quality education.

Alex, another student teacher at RNTTI, echoes Beatrice's passion. "I am really proud to be a part of this programme because, before entering the institute, I taught several boys and girls who had hearing impairments, as well as those with visual and other forms of disabilities. I felt terrible in class because of the communication barrier. Now, I am overjoyed that I am being trained by Light for the World. After I graduate, my expertise will be transformed when I return to school," he says.

The initiative is already changing lives.

In Magwi County, 18-year-old Moses, a pupil at Obbo Nursery and Primary School, missed his first term examinations when his mobility tricycle broke. "It was easy for me to come to school when I had a tricycle, but it broke. I had to stop coming because the school is far away from home."

Disability Inclusion Facilitators from Light for the World took action. Working with Save the Children, they acquired a new tricycle for Moses. Though it may seem like a simple gesture, it made all the difference between Moses dropping out of school or continuing his education. Today, he is back in class and learning alongside his classmates.

ECW IN SOUTH SUDAN

South Sudan remains one of the most challenging places in the world for children to access education. Conflict, displacement and poverty continue to disrupt learning for millions. More than 2.8 million children are out of school in the country today. Children with disabilities face even greater hurdles, often hidden from sight and forgotten by systems not designed for them.

Since 2020, ECW has supported partners in improving access to quality inclusive education for crisis-affected children and increasing retention rates. ECW's funding focuses on the most vulnerable groups, including girls, internally displaced children and children with disabilities. Interventions range from covering school fees and reaching students remotely to training education personnel and implementing child protection pathways in schools.

ECW has invested US$73.8 million to support those left furthest behind in South Sudan. The most substantial portion of this investment, US$40 million, was announced in 2023. To date, ECW support in the country has reached 328,000 crisis-affected children across 14 counties. This progress is made possible by the work of implementing partners Light for the World, Save the Children, Norwegian Refugee Council, Finn Church Aid, UNICEF and more, in close conjunction with the Ministry of General Education and Instruction and other partners.

Despite these investments and the dedication of implementing partners and educators, education continues to be one of the most underfunded sectors in the country. Now more than ever, we must rally global support to close the funding gap and ensure that crisis-affected children in South Sudan, including those with disabilities, are not left behind.

ADVOCATING FOR A FUTURE OF INCLUSION

Beatrice reflects on the training, and the impact it has already had on her career trajectory and mission as an educator. "Now I feel compelled to learn more so that, when I return, we can at least convince parents to send their children with disabilities to school – as well as talk to those students who are already enrolled to encourage others who have been left out to attend," she says.

She delivers a clear and urgent appeal: "My message to parents is that they should not look down on their children with disabilities – they are just like everyone else. Instead, they should find a route ahead by sending their children to school."

This isn't just about access – it's about societal transformation.

For now, Beatrice practices her signs with determination in Juba. When she returns to her community, she'll be more than a teacher – she'll be an advocate, helping children who've long been excluded enter the classroom and create a future beyond it.

