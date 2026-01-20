Signaloid Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Attestation

CAMBRIDGE, England, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Signaloid (https://signaloid.com), a company providing hardware and cloud-based computing solutions for running workloads ranging from quantitative finance computations, to engineering simulations, and Bayesian AI models, today announced its successful completion of SOC 2 Type II attestation, following on from its recently-announced ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

The Signaloid Cloud Compute Engine (SCCE) allows organizations to take advantage of Signaloid's UxHw technology while at the same time benefiting from Signaloid's SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 compliant geographically-scalable cloud infrastructure. The Signaloid Cloud Compute Engine is one of three deployment options (cloud, on-premises, hardware accelerator modules) for Signaloid's UxHw technology. It is augmented by the cloud-based Signaloid Cloud Developer Platform (SCDP) for managing compute instances, monitoring compute resource usage, billing, and accessing extensive developer documentation, API documentation, and helper utilities. These tools further ease the already streamlined onboarding and change management when adopting SCCE.

The SOC 2 Type II audit, conducted between 1 July 2025 and 30 September 2025 and completed as of 18 December 2025, examined Signaloid's cloud infrastructure, data processing systems, and operational procedures for compliance with the Trust Services Criteria established by AICPA.

The audit was conducted by A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN is the leading provider of high-quality, efficient cybersecurity compliance programs. Combining experienced auditors and audit management technology, A-LIGN provides the widest breadth and depth of services including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, FedRAMP, and PCI. A-LIGN is the number one issuer of SOC 2 and a leading HITRUST and FedRAMP assessor.

"Congratulations to Signaloid for earning their SOC 2 attestation, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Signaloid, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

This certification extends Signaloid's security compliance and complements Signaloid's recently-announced ISO/IEC 27001 certification, achieved on 3 October 2025.

Signaloid recognizes the importance of information security and these certifications and attestations demonstrate their commitment to security at every level. It reassures their clients that the security of their data and information has been addressed, implemented, and properly controlled in all areas of the organization.

About Signaloid

Signaloid provides computing platforms for dramatically reducing the runtime and compute infrastructure requirements of many critical workloads in the finance and manufacturing sectors. Organizations can run their applications over Signaloid's computing platforms and in the process replace time-consuming Monte Carlo simulations with efficient deterministic computations that provide the same probability distribution information. With a range of different deployment methods including a cloud compute platform, optional on-premises deployment, and edge hardware, Signaloid's technology is designed for easy adoption and integration into an organization's information technology infrastructure. For more information about Signaloid, visit https://signaloid.com or visit https://signaloid.com/introduction for a 3-minute introduction to its technology.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861603/Signaloid_Illustration_Stack_SCCE_Cr.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861604/Signaloid_marketecture_SCCE_Cr.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861602/Signaloid_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Signaloid

[email protected]; Phillip Stanley-Marbell, +44 1223 239451