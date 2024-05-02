Sign In Solutions Announces Strategic Acquisition of SmartSpace Software PLC

Bringing together global leaders in next-generation Visitor Management

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sign in Solutions, a leading global provider of cloud-based visitor management solutions, today announced the completion of its take-private acquisition of SmartSpace Software PLC. Previously listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, SmartSpace is a rapidly growing provider of visitor management, meeting room booking, desk management software and analytics solutions that optimize safety, security, space utilization and compliance. This strategic move will bring together two innovative forces to deliver unparalleled value to customers.

The acquisition - Sign In Solutions' 7th since August 2021 - marks a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy and underscores its commitment to providing SMB, mid-market and enterprise organizations with industry-leading, next-generation visitor management VM 2.0 solutions that mitigate risk, maximize operational efficiency and elevate experiences across onsite, virtual and/or hybrid environments.

Bringing together SmartSpace's SwipedOn and Space Connect brands and business operations with Sign In Solutions will provide a more comprehensive set of visitor management capabilities that will enhance the overall value, user experience and operational efficiency for over 18,500 paying customers across 36,000+ locations in 90 countries worldwide.

Commenting on the acquisition, Jeff Gordon, CEO of Sign In Solutions, said: "SmartSpace's SwipedOn and Space Connect solutions complement our core visitor management platforms, building on our VM 2.0 vision for next-generation visitor management solutions. They will contribute directly to extending Sign In Solutions' leadership in the global visitor management market. by providing further insight and critical prerequisite information to help our customers stay compliant and manage threats."

Dan Harding, COO of Sign In Solutions added: "We are thrilled to welcome our new colleagues from SmartSpace. This confirms our commitment to the visitor management space, with the acquisition of one of the longest standing and most recognized brands on the market."

Customers will experience no disruption and enjoy additional industry leading features through normal upgrades, along with expanded global support and our best-in-class customer service.

About SmartSpace Software PLC

SmartSpace Software PLC is a fast-growing SaaS-based technology business, designing and building smart software solutions. The Company's software helps transform employee engagement with modules which include visitor management, desk management, meeting room management and analytics. The operating brands of the Group comprise:

SwipedOn – SaaS visitor management, desk booking (www.SwipedOn.com)

Space Connect – SaaS meeting room and desk booking (www.spaceconnect.co)

To learn more about SmartSpace, visit: www.smartspaceplc.com

About Sign In Solutions

Sign In Solutions is a leading global provider of next-generation visitor management solutions, redefining safety and risk mitigation in the workplace while maximizing efficiencies and elevating experiences. Since launching in 2021, Sign In Solutions has expanded its global footprint to 8 offices across North America, Europe and APAC and has grown rapidly both organically and via acquisitions adding new capabilities including appointment scheduling, desk booking, meeting room management, and more. Sign In Solutions is backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm that partners with software and technology enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

To learn more about Sign In Solutions, visit www.signinsolutions.com

