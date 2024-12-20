SIGMA LITHIUM ENVIRONMENTAL LICENSE FOR BARREIRO MINE IS AWARDED WITH UNANIMOUS APPROVAL, ENABLING CONTINUOUS INDUSTRIAL-MINING INTEGRATED OPERATIONS THROUGHOUT THE 16-YEAR TERM OF DEVELOPMENT BANK FINANCING

SÃO PAULO, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation (TSXV/NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon-neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, is pleased to announce the receipt of a Triple Environmental License (Licenca Operacional (LO), Licenca Previa (LP), Licenca Instalacao (LI)) for its Barreiro mine. Barreiro is the second mine site within the Grota do Cirilo property, the Company's 100% owned operation in Brazil, planned for sequential integration to feed the Company's Greentech Industrial Plant in the coming years.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, the Triple Environmental License was approved by a unanimous vote, including the votes by all NGO members, in a meeting held today by the members of the Chamber of Mining Activities (Camara Tecnica Especializada em Atividades Minerarias) of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

This significant milestone secures the long-term continuous mining operations and spodumene ore feedstock supply for the Company's Greentech Industrial Complex throughout the 16-year term of the BNDES financing.

While current operations do not require immediate mining at the Barreiro Mine, Sigma Lithium has consistently emphasized a proactive approach to environmental permitting. The Company initiated the environmental assessment studies in January 2021 and filed for its environmental license in July 2022. Furthermore, the Company commenced the deployment of social capex to benefit the communities in 2023. In partnership with the Municipalities of Aracuai and Itinga, Sigma Lithium has funded the construction of a school and a childcare unit, and has commissioned two NGOs to provide after-school educational and cultural activities for local children.

This strategic foresight ensures that the Company is well-positioned for future growth and expansion plans. The award of the Triple Environmental License demonstrates this commitment and provides the Company with the necessary regulatory approvals for future operations at Barreiro when required.

Ana Cabral, CEO of Sigma Lithium, stated, "We are very pleased to have received the construction, installation and operation triple environmental permit required for our Barreiro mine from the Mining Chamber of the State of Minas Gerais. This license provides us with the regulatory framework necessary for our future operations at Barreiro, ensuring a consistent and reliable supply of lithium feedstock for years to come. We deeply appreciate the trust and confidence placed in us by the state of Minas Gerais to continue developing one of the world's most sustainable lithium operations. The unanimous approval of the Triple Environmental License is a testament to our years-long proactive community engagement activities with our future neighbors, investing social capex well in advance of mining activities, underscoring our unwavering commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices."

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (TSXV/NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon-neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium is one of the world's largest lithium producers. The Company operates at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the electric vehicle battery materials supply chain at its Grota do Cirilo Operation in Brazil. Here, Sigma produces Quintuple Zero Green Lithium at its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium beneficiation plant, delivering net zero carbon lithium, produced with zero carbon intensive energy, zero potable water, zero toxic chemicals and zero tailings dams.

Phase 1 of the Company's operations entered commercial production in the second quarter of 2023. The Company has issued a Final Investment Decision, formally approving construction to double capacity to 520,000 tonnes of lithium concentrate through the addition of a Phase 2 expansion of its Greentech Plant.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

