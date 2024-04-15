SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT WITH 85% PREPAYMENT AT PREMIUM PRICES

HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Lithium announces that it has commenced loading its 8th shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its Quintuple Zero Green, high purity and coarse lithium concentrate, at the Port of Vitoria.

The Company achieved a premium fixed price of US$ 1,333 /t (13% VAT included), equivalent to US$ 1,160 /t (net of VAT) through a negotiated, fixed, "auction-price discovery " process.

Sigma Lithium will continue to adapt its commercial strategy to maximize price discovery and value creation for its April 2024 production, to be shipped in early May.

SÃO PAULO, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces it has commenced the on-time loading of its eighth shipment of quintuple zero green high-purity coarse lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero High-Purity Lithium") , totaling 22,000 tonnes, at the Port of Vitoria.

The achieved price is final and non-provisional and represents a meaningful increase over the previous premium prices achieved. As a reference, the final price net of VAT is equivalent to 8.75% of the LME Lithium Hydroxide CIF market price, as previously disclosed in a news release on March 27, 2024. 85% of the eighth shipment's value has also been prepaid.

Keith Prentice, Co-General Manager commented: "The site team has been executing at a high level, with the Greentech Plant delivering at the predictable cadence of an established producer."

Catarina Noci, Commercial Director commented: "We believe the market is now just starting to attribute value to Sigma's superior product qualities. We can build on the traction gained in April, with early indications pointing to better economics for our upcoming May shipment."

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) is a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable chemical-grade lithium concentrate.

Sigma Lithium operates at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain and is currently producing Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate from its Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project entered commercial production in 2Q23 and has an annual capacity of 270,000 tonnes of concentrate (36,700 LCE annually). The Company has issued a Final Investment Decision formally approving plans to nearly double capacity to 520,000 tonnes of concentrate through the addition of a Phase 2 concentrate mine and associated mine. The project produces lithium concentrate at its state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings.

Please refer to the Company's National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project Araçuaí and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Amended and Restated Technical Report" issued March 19, 2024, which was prepared for Sigma Lithium by Homero Delboni Jr., MAusIMM, Promon Engenharia; Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo, SGS Canada Inc; Jarrett Quinn, P.Eng., Primero Group Americas; Porfirio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, (MEng), FAIG, GE21 Consultoria Mineral; and William van Breugel, P.Eng (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

For more information about Sigma Lithium, visit https://www.sigmalithiumresources.com/

SOURCE Sigma Lithium

