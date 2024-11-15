SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES 3Q24 RESULTS: PRODUCTION BEATS GUIDANCE, MAINTAINED LOW COSTS AT TARGET, GENERATED ROBUST $ 34 MILLION OPERATING CASH FLOW

HIGHLIGHTS

Sigma Lithium achieved strong operational performance at its Greentech industrial plant. Produced 60,237t of Quintuple Zero Lithium Concentrate in 3Q24, higher than the 60,000t guidance Further increased shipping cadence to quasi monthly volumes sold of 22,000t Sales volumes totaled 57,483t in 3Q24, increasing 9% q-on-q Successfully executed Plant 1 efficiency capex revamp implementation Expects 4Q24 production and sales volumes of at least 60,000t

Maintained one of the lowest cash unit operating costs in the industry, with CIF China averaging US$ 513 /t, down from US$ 515 /t in 2Q24.

Commercial strategy adapted to capitalize on seasonal restocking trends, weather seasonality more effectively, and outperform market price benchmarks Average CIF sales price for the third quarter of US$ 820 /t

Robust operating cash flow generation of US$ 34 million in the third quarter enabled the Company to maintain a healthy cash position of US$ 66 million at quarter-end while reducing debt by $40 million

Signed final development loan agreement with the BNDES, fully financing its plant 2 expansion, further de-risking construction Term: 16 years with 18 months amortization grace period Sub-Treasury Interest Rate: BRL 7.53%, or USD 2.5% at prevailing swap rates

Continued to advance Plant 2 construction with earthworks and engineering

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Ana Cabral, Co-Chairperson and CEO said: "This quarter we achieved our production and low industry cost targets, generating robust free cash flow and demonstrating our operational resilience to lithium cycles. We also benefited from our shifted commercial strategy to navigate industry seasonality, enabling us to secure higher average realized prices compared to benchmarks.

"Over the last year we are proud to have transformed Sigma from an emerging producer into an industry leader, demonstrating the operational and financial resilience of a mature producer, with dependability and consistency. Meanwhile we have delivered on all of our climate goals, reaching Net Zero one year in advance of our target and 27 years ahead of the industry, with our Quintuple Zero Green Lithium. We are confident that over the lithium cycles, our capabilities to execute to strategy will deliver long-term value for Sigma and all of its stakeholders", Ms. Cabral concluded.

Unit 3Q24 2Q24 Sales Revenue for Shipents in Quarter $ 000s 44,210 54,418 Provisional Price Adjustment $ 000s (23,316) (8,498) Total Sales Revenue $ 000s 20,894 45,920 Concentrate Sold tonnes 57,483 52,572 Concentrate Grade Sold % 5.2 % 5.5 % Average Reported Selling Price CIF (1) $/t 820 1,056 Average Revenue per Tonne CIF (2) $/t 415 894 Unit Operating Cost CIF (3) $/t 513 515 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 000s 65,594 75,330

Revenues in the third quarter totaled US$44.2 million or US$20.9 million net of provisional price adjustments.

The Company has undergone a significant evolution in its commercial relationship with trading companies, strengthening commercial conditions. As a result of this change in strategy the Company concluded the final settlement of provisional sales invoices from previous quarters conducted through our traders, generating an accounting adjustment of US$(23.3) million. Importantly, these are primarily non-cash accounting closing settlements and do not have an effect on the future earnings potential of the Company.

In 3Q, Sigma Lithium maintained one of the lowest cash unit operating costs in the industry, with CIF China averaging US$ 513/t, down from US$ 515/t in 2Q24, in line with target levels.

Cash unit operating costs (3) for lithium concentrate produced at the Company's Grota do Cirilo operations in the third quarter averaged US$ 395 /t (including a temporary US$25 /t for mobile crushers).

for lithium concentrate produced at the Company's Grota do Cirilo operations in the third quarter averaged /t (including a temporary /t for mobile crushers). On an FOB Vitoria (3) basis (which includes transportation and port charges) costs averaged US$449 /t.

basis (which includes transportation and port charges) costs averaged /t. On a CIF China basis(3) (includes ocean freight, insurance and royalties) costs averaged US$513 /t.

Robust operating cash flow generation of US$ 34 million in the third quarter enabled the Company to maintain a healthy cash position of US$ 66 million, ultimately reflecting the non-cash nature of the accounting adjustments to the quarter.

The Company delivered third quarter cash adjusted EBITDA (4) of US$(10.6) million . Reported EBITDA for the third quarter totaled US$(12.8) million .

of . Reported EBITDA for the third quarter totaled . The cash adjusted EBITDA number excludes US$0.8 million of non-recurring expenditures, primarily related to capital markets and cost initiatives, and US$1.4 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses.

Net income in the quarter totaled US$(25.1) million or US$(0.23) per diluted share outstanding. These reported results were affected by the aforementioned US$(23.3) million in accounting adjustments.

Operational Update

Sigma Lithium achieved strong operational performance at its Greentech industrial plant in the third quarter. Production of Sigma Lithium's Quintuple Zero Lithium Concentrate totaled 60,237t, up 22% from 2Q24 and ahead of the 60,000t guidance. This includes numerous daily production records and periods of sustained operations above 860t per day. The Company expects 4Q24 production of lithium concentrate to reach at least 60,000 tonne.

Commercial Strategy Update

Sigma Lithium sold 57,483 tonnes of its Quintuple Zero Green Lithium concentrate in the third quarter, when its operational performance enabled it to further increase shipping cadence to quasi monthly volumes sold of 22,000t. As a result, the Company made two full 22,000t shipments during the quarter and supplemented these volumes with 13,483t sold at the Port customs warehouse.

Operational reliability and a consistent shipment pattern lowered the Company's export credit risk, increasing the availability and lowering the interest rate of its trade finance lines. This generated direct benefits for Sigma's commercial strategy, enabling the Company to further geographically diversify its accounts receivables, shipping to three distributors across the world: Glencore AG (Europe), Mitsubishi Corporation RtM International Pte. Ltd (Japan/ Singapore), and International Resources Holdings (UAE/Abu Dhabi).

The interest rate cost of the Company's trade finance export credit lines decreased substantially over the year from nearly 15.5% in 4Q23 to 9.0% in 3Q24. In parallel, the amount of available export trade lines exceeded US$ 100 million in the year.

The increased financial flexibility enabled the Company to strengthen its commercial strategy and change its distribution relationship with trading companies from "traders as principals" to "traders as distributors". This strategy shift allows Sigma to capitalize on annual restocking trends of chemical refiners, weather seasonality more effectively and outperform market price benchmarks, achieving average CIF sales price for the third quarter of US$ 820/t.

While Sigma Lithium ships and sells monthly to its trading partners, its goal is to build maximum flexibility in the final re-sale to clients to benefit from the established seasonality of refiners' restocking periods. When combined with its superior metallurgical properties and the associated value-in-use driven cost savings to customers, Sigma believes it has positioned itself to drive superior price realizations over time.

This commercial strategy of "trader as a distributor" was not yet in place during Company's second through seventh shipments, when trading partners served as the principals to the transaction. The accounting provisional price adjustment booked in this quarter was mainly a result of the booking of final invoice settlement and closing of these trades.

Phase 2 Expansion

Recall, on April 1, 2024, the Board of Directors announced a Final Investment Decision for the Company's Phase 2 Greentech Plant expansion. The project is expected to add 250,000 tonnes of production capacity to the current Phase 1 operation. Importantly, the Company has already received all relevant licenses to build and operate this second Greentech Plant.

In 3Q, Sigma Lithium initiated earthworks by completing clearing of the terrain for arid and semi-arid vegetation suppression (including fauna capture and classification) for the entire industrial project, including future phase 3 construction of production plant. Total building and commissioning are expected to occur over a 12-month period, with budgeted capex for Phase 2 of BRL492 million (approximately US$90mm at current exchange rates).

On August 29, the National Brazilian Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) delivered a binding commitment to Sigma for a BRL 487mm development loan to finance this expansion.

On October 10, Sigma and the BNDES signed the final binding loan agreement, concluding the closing of the loan package. The first disbursement of the development loan is pending the Company posting bank guarantees with BNDES. This disbursement shall reimburse the capex already disbursed by the Company since first approval of the development bank loan.

The key terms and conditions of the development loan are:

Amount: BRL 487 million

Term: 192 months (16 years)

Interest Rate: BRL 7.53% per year (US$ at approximately 2.5% at prevailing swap rates).

Amortization Grace Period: 18 months – Calendarized Amortization: 174 months

Assets in Collateral: Not required. Development Loan shall be secured by letter of credit ("fianca bancaria") issued by a BNDES registered financial institution.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

Robust operating cash flow generation of US$ 34 million during the third quarter enabled the Company to maintain a healthy cash position. Sigma Lithium ended the third quarter with US$65.6 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Free cash flow in the quarter totaled US$32 million primarily related to a reduction in working capital associated with the collection of accounts receivable.

Cash generation in the third quarter enabled the Company to repay certain export credit debt, reducing outstanding trade line balances. At the end of the quarter, the Company had US$181 million in short-term and long-term debt. This included US$59 million in drawn and available, but unutilized, additional liquidity through trade finance lines.

Capital expenditures during the third quarter totaled US$2.5 million (C$3.1 million) directed towards maintenance, mining, Phase 2 expansion work, and incremental investments in the Greentech Plant.

Financial Tables

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024, the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, or the interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 in accordance with standards established by the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants for a review of interim financial statements by the entity's auditor.

Figure 1: Unaudited Income Statement Summary

Income Statement - Unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 ($000) CAD

USD







Sales Revenues 59,887

44,210 Provisional price adjustments (31,612)

(23,316) Revenue 28,275

20,894 Cost of goods sold & distribution (39,733)

(29,232) Gross profit (11,458)

(8,338) Sales expense (535)

(392) G&A expense (7,163)

(5,252) Stock-based compensation (1,871)

(1,369) ESG and other operating expenses (416)

(304) EBIT (21,444)

(15,655) Financial income and (expenses), net (11,277)

(8,267) Non-cash FX & other income (expenses), net (278)

(163) Income (loss) before taxes (32,998)

(24,085) Income taxes and social contribution (1,247)

(1,013) Net Income (loss) for the period (34,246)

(25,098)







Weighted avg diluted shares outstanding 110,822

110,822







Earnings per share ($0.31)

($0.23)

Figure 2: Unaudited Balance Sheet Summary

Balance Sheet - Unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 ($000) CAD

USD







Assets





Cash and cash equivalents 88,645

65,594 Trade accounts receivable 20,122

14,889 Inventories 22,394

16,571 Other current assets 24,883

18,413 Total current assets 156,044

115,467 Property, plant and equipment 224,945

166,451 Other non-current assets 117,459

86,915 Total Assets 498,447

368,833







Liabilities & Shareholder Equity





Financing and export prepayment 94,573

69,980 Suppliers & accounts payable 57,596

42,619 Other current liabilities 33,082

24,480 Total current liabilities 185,251

137,080 Financing and export prepayment 150,274

111,197 Other non-current liabilities 15,029

11,121 Total non-current liabilities 165,303

122,318







Total shareholders' equity 147,893

109,435







Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity 498,447

368,833

Figure 3: Unaudited Cash Flow Statement Summary

Cash Flow Statement - Unaudited Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 ($000) CAD

USD







Operating Activities





Net income (loss) for the period (58,302)

(42,855)







Adjustments, including FX movements 51,351

37,346 Interest payment on loans and leases (587)

(426) Adjustments to income (loss) for the period 50,764

36,920 Change in working capital (197)

(143) Net Cash from Operating Activities (7,735)

(6,078)







Investing Activities





Purchase of PPE (19,377)

(14,339) Addition to exploration and evaluation assets (4,228)

(3,129) Other (3,900)

(2,886) Net Cash from Investing Activities (27,505)

(20,353)







Financing Activities





Proceeds of loans, net 70,353

52,721 Other (1,521)

(1,125) Net Cash from Financing Activities 68,832

51,596







Effect of FX (9,350)

(8,155) Net (decrease) increase in cash 24,242

17,010 Cash & Equivalents, Beg of Period 64,403

48,584 Cash & Equivalents, End of Period 88,645

65,594

Land Transactions:

In connection with the acquisition of additional properties located in areas of interest for Sigma Mineração S.A. ("SMSA"), an indirectly owned subsidiary of the Company, SMSA has amended the previous Credit Facility Agreement entered with Tatooine Investimentos S.A. ("Tatooine") in 2023, increasing the amount by US$3 million, of which US$0.8 million is to be disbursed. Tatooine will continue to acquire such properties and shall grant the possession of the area to SMSA, which shall use it to continue with the Grota do Cirilo Project. This agreement and its amendments are qualified as a related party transaction under the policies of the TSXV, given that Marina Bernardini, a current officer of SMSA, has an economic interest in Tatooine.

Footnotes & Reconciliations:

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding the financial results of Sigma Lithium, we have disclosed in this release certain non-IFRS operating performance measures such as realized price per tonne, unit operating costs, EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted cash EBITDA, and Adjusted cash EBITDA margin. These non-IFRS financial measures are a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to, the Company's results presented in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures presented by the Company may be different from non-GAAP/IFRS financial measures presented by other companies. Specifically, the Company believes the non-IFRS information provides useful measures to investors regarding the Company's financial performance by excluding certain costs and expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The presentation of these non-U.S. GAAP/IFRS financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results or guidance prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP/IFRS. A reconciliation of these financial measures to IFRS results is included herein.

1: Average selling price, CIF represents revenues associated with shipments invoiced during the reporting period netted out against total volume shipped. The final price may be higher or lower than the invoiced price based on future price movements.

2: Reported revenue per tonne, CIF equivalent reflects net revenues for the quarter and tonnes shipped. Given a change in accounting policy in 3Q, the Company is not realizing the ocean freight and insurance costs associated with its 3Q shipments until product has been received by the final customer. Thus, this exercise is grossing up the reported revenues for these costs to create a more peer and market comparable figure. The final price may be higher or lower than the estimated realized price based on future price movements.

Revenue Bridge - Unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 $000 USD

3Q24 Invoiced Revenues - CIF $44,550 Provisional price adjustment for shipments: 3Q24 2,607 3Q24 Revenues - CIF $47,157 Adjustment for CIF Accounting (2,947) 3Q24 Revenues - FOB $44,210 Provisional price adjustment for shipments: 1Q24 - 2Q24 (15,611) Provisional price adjustment for shipments: 3Q23 - 4Q23 (7,705) Reported Revenues - FOB $20,894 Adjustment for CIF Accounting 2,947 Reported Revenues - CIF 23,841



Lithium Concentrate Sales Volumes 57,483



$ / tonne

3Q24 Invoiced Price - CIF $775 Provisional price adjustment for shipments: 3Q24 45 3Q24 Price - CIF $820 Adjustment for CIF Accounting (51) 3Q24 Price - FOB $769

3. Cash unit operating costs include mining, processing, and site based general and administration costs. It is calculated on an incurred basis, credits for any capitalised mine waste development costs, and it excludes depreciation, depletion and amortization of mine and processing associated activities. When reported on an FOB basis, this metric includes road freight, and port related charges. When reported on a CIF basis it includes ocean freight, insurance and royalty costs. Royalty costs include a 2% government royalty and a 1% private royalty.

For CIF production cost analysis purposes, Sigma is considering the ocean freight costs of product that sailed in the month of reporting. However, for accounting purposes, and thus in this quarter's reported cost of good sold and revenues, the ocean freight cost is to be recognized the moment material is delivered to the customer. Overtime, this will even out as a consistent pattern of boats are shipped and delivered, but as it is a newly adopted accounting policy, it is translating to a lower reported dollar revenue and cost for 3Q24 than what is implied by our CIF production and revenue accounting above.

4. Adjusted Cash EBITDA is a measure of recurring core earnings profile of the company. It is calculated as revenues minus cash operating and selling expenses. The calculation excludes non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expenses as well as certain non-recurring cash expenses such as legal expenses associated with capital markets or strategic initiatives.

Adjusted Cash EBITDA Bridge

EBITDA Bridge - Unaudited Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 ($ 000) CAD

USD







Sales Revenues 59,887

44,210 Provisional price adjustments (31,612)

(23,316) Revenues 28,275

20,894 Cost of goods sold & distribution (39,733)

(29,232) Gross Profit (11,458)

(8,338) Sales expenses (535)

(392) G&A expense (7,163)

(5,252) Stock-based compensation (1,871)

(1,369) ESG & other operating expenses, net (416)

(304) EBIT (21,444)

(15,655) Depreciation & Amortization 3,912

2,876 EBITDA (17,532)

(12,779) EBITDA (%) -62 %

-61 % Non-recurring expenses (1) 1,089

798 Stock-based compensation 1,871

1,369 Adjusted Cash EBITDA (14,571)

(10,612) Adjusted EBITDA (%) -52 %

-51 %





(1) Non-recurring expenses include certain legal and advisory costs and severance costs associated with ongoing productivity initiatives.

