SIGMA LITHIUM ACHIEVES 1Q25 PRODUCTION TARGET WITH 68,300t OF QUINTUPLE ZERO GREEN LITHIUM, MAINTAINING CASH GENERATION, COSTS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE

SÃO PAULO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Sigma Lithium Corporation (TSXV/NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34) ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon-neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of the 1Q25, delivering production volumes of 68,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium for the quarter, achieving provided production targets. The Company expects to continue to deliver on the production targets for the year.

During the week of April 7, 2025, Sigma Lithium will load 29,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium, fully sold to International Resource Holdings ("IRH"), a metals and critical minerals trading company, indirectly wholly owned by the Royal Group of Abu Dhabi. On March 4, 2025, the Company also shipped and sold 47,000t of Quintuple Zero Green Lithium to IRH, bringing total shipments to 76,000t (part of this product was sold to IRH through a port transaction at the end of 1Q25).

With this strong production and sales performance, Sigma Lithium expects to continue generating consistent cash flows and maintaining healthy margins, as all-in sustaining costs (ASIC) are also in line with the guidance provided. The Company's operational efficiency and low-cost position gives it the resilience needed to successfully navigate the current lithium price environment.

Ana Cabral, CEO and Co-Chairman of Sigma Lithium, said, "In the first quarter of 2025, we demonstrated our ability to maintain our operational cadence achieving both the targeted production levels of 68,000t and meeting our sales targets. Once again, we have proven our ability to deliver on our projection, remaining focused on the operational elements we can control.

Ana continued, "Our cost structure delivers cash flows with every ton of product sold, strengthening the stability of our liquidity position with every sale. Demand for our Quintuple Zero Green Lithium is strong and stable, and we remain confident in the fundamentals of global lithium demand, which have not changed, with conditions poised to improve going forward."

