SIGMA-HR Joins Canadian Delegation at VivaTech 2026

Led by SCALE AI, this mission brings together around one hundred Canadian companies selected from across the country, including SIGMA-HR, whose innovations in AI applied to HR are gaining recognition as industry benchmarks.

At a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping business operating models, this selection positions SIGMA-HR among the organizations capable of delivering concrete transformation in HR functions through advanced, integrated, and secure technologies.

A Clear Technology Vision: Bringing HR into the Era of Operational AI

With a global HRIS enhanced by private generative AI, SIGMA-HR introduces a new way to interact with HR systems - more natural, faster, and more intelligent. The company embraces an approach where AI goes beyond automation to become a direct driver of productivity and decision-making.

A Catalyst for International Growth and Collaboration

VivaTech 2026 is expected to bring together over 180,000 participants from 170 countries. It stands as one of the world's largest technology events, where tech leaders, investors, and major organizations converge.

For SIGMA-HR, this participation is driven by three key objectives:

Strengthen its presence in the European market

Develop new strategic partnerships

Showcase its expertise in HR technology

"Being selected for VivaTech alongside some of the world's most innovative companies confirms one thing: HR is entering a new phase where technology no longer simply supports teams--it reshapes how they work. HR is now at the core of organizational digital transformation," said Patrice Poirier, President of SIGMA-HR.

About SIGMA-HR

SIGMA-HR is a global, AI-powered Human Capital Management platform. Designed to structure workforce-related decision-making in large organizations, it replaces fragmented HR systems with a unified environment where data, processes, and intelligence coexist seamlessly. Headquartered in Montreal, SIGMA-HR draws on over 30 years of expertise and operates across Canada and France, with three offices in Quebec and one in Paris. www.sigma-hr.com

SOURCE SIGMA-HR

Media relations: Marie-Claude Marsolais, Chief of content and communication, +1 514-557-6935, +1 514 352-3814 *292, [email protected]