Sierra to Present at September Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor for the treatment of myelofibrosis, today announced that Dr. Stephen Dilly, President and CEO, will present an overview of the company at two investor conferences in September: the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference Date: Wednesday, Sept 16 Time: 11:00 am ET Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/srra/1618264

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Date: Monday, September 21 Time: 11:40 am ET Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/srra/2734488

Replays of these presentations will be available on the Investors section of Sierra's corporate website in the Events & Webcast tab.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on achieving the successful registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated mechanism of action that enables it to potentially address all three key drivers of myelofibrosis: anemia, constitutional symptoms and enlarged spleen. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 820 patients treated for myelofibrosis.

Sierra has launched MOMENTUM, a randomized double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib. Momelotinib is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (inclusive of potential Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).

For more information, please visit www.sierraoncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, expected timing and success of enrollment of MOMENTUM and potential benefits of momelotinib.

SOURCE Sierra Oncology

For further information: James Smith, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Sierra Oncology, 604.558.6536, [email protected]

