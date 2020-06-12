Sierra Oncology Reports Favorable Long-Term Safety and Dose Intensity Data for Momelotinib

- Data presented at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress further demonstrate the potential anemia benefits and favorable hematological safety profile of momelotinib -

- Long-term tolerability facilitates sustained dose intensity and prolonged clinical activity; longest ongoing treatment now extends to 10 years -

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile for the treatment of myelofibrosis, announced that Long-Term Safety and Dose Intensity data for momelotinib are being presented today in two posters at the 25th European Hematology Association (EHA) Virtual Congress.

More than 820 patients with myelofibrosis have received momelotinib during its development, including a number of patients who remain on treatment since the start of the original Phase 2 studies initiated a decade ago. One of these patients will reach a major milestone this week, having received momelotinib therapy for 10 years, highlighting the relevance of the long-term dosing and safety data for momelotinib being presented this week at EHA. The data presented at EHA draw from more than 550 patients across the two previously conducted SIMPLIFY Phase 3 studies and their subsequent ongoing extended treatment periods. More than 90 SIMPLIFY-1 and SIMPLIFY-2 patients continued to receive momelotinib for 3.5 years or longer.

"Consistent with prior data, and reflecting momelotinib's differentiated pharmacological profile, our new long-term safety analyses continue to show a rapid and sustained increase in hemoglobin levels during momelotinib therapy, in contrast to the significant decrease in hemoglobin for patients receiving ruxolitinib. Patients treated with momelotinib also experienced significantly higher mean platelet counts compared to those receiving ruxolitinib. Importantly, patients who switched from ruxolitinib to momelotinib also achieved a sustained improvement in both hemoglobin and platelets," said Prof. Claire Harrison, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom. "In addition to an absence of significant rates of high-grade hematological toxicities, long-term tolerability was favorable with no new safety signals or evidence of cumulative toxicity. Notably, this was achieved with most patients receiving full-dose momelotinib."

"Momelotinib's safety profile and durable anemia benefits facilitated sustained dose intensity across the continuum of JAK inhibitor naïve and previously JAK inhibitor treated myelofibrosis patients. While the starting doses for ruxolitinib were often attenuated due to low platelets, further reductions in dose intensity were also commonly required for ruxolitinib. In contrast, momelotinib was initiated at full dose for all subjects enrolled to the SIMPLIFY studies and high dose intensity was maintained in the majority over extended durations," said Dr. Vikas Gupta, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, Canada. "The ability to safely dose momelotinib sustainably at high dose intensity likely facilitates its ability to durably control the cardinal features of myelofibrosis, namely anemia, constitutional symptoms, and splenomegaly. Furthermore, patients who switch from ruxolitinib to momelotinib saw an immediate and sustained improvement in dose intensity, suggesting a link to the corresponding improvements in hemoglobin and platelets noted by Prof. Harrison. These data suggest that momelotinib may be an optimal therapy in myelofibrosis patients, in particular those experiencing hematological toxicity and disease-related myelosuppression, which are significant unmet needs in this disease."

The SIMPLIFY-1 trial was conducted in JAKi-naïve myelofibrosis patients (n=432) randomized 1:1 to momelotinib or ruxolitinib for 24 weeks. The SIMPLIFY-2 trial was conducted in prior ruxolitinib-treated myelofibrosis patients with hematological toxicity (n=156) randomized 2:1 to momelotinib or best available therapy (consisting of ruxolitinib in 88% of patients) for 24 weeks. All patients were then subsequently allowed to receive momelotinib for an extended treatment period including those who did not receive momelotinib initially, as they were eligible to cross-over to momelotinib at the end of the 24-week randomized treatment period in both studies.

About the Posters:

Please visit www.sierraoncology.com to view Prof. Harrison and Dr. Gupta present the momelotinib Long-Term Safety and Dose Intensity posters. Both e-posters are available through the on-demand EHA Virtual Congress platform at https://ehaweb.org/

Title: Long term Safety of Momelotinib in JAKi Naïve and Previously JAKi Treated Intermediate/High Risk Myelofibrosis Patients

Lead Author: Prof. Claire Harrison, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom

Session Title: Myeloproliferative neoplasms - Clinical

Poster No.: EP1113

Title: Momelotinib Dose-Intensity is Maintained in JAKi Naïve and Previously JAKi Treated Intermediate/High Risk Myelofibrosis Patients

Lead Author: Dr. Vikas Gupta, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

Session Title: Myeloproliferative neoplasms - Clinical

Poster No.: EP1103

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on achieving the successful registration and commercialization of momelotinib, a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a targeted mechanism of action that enables it to address all three key drivers of myelofibrosis. Momelotinib's differentiated therapeutic profile encompasses robust constitutional symptom improvements, a range of meaningful anemia benefits, including eliminating or reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions, and comparable spleen control to ruxolitinib. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 820 patients treated for myelofibrosis.

Sierra has launched MOMENTUM, a randomized double-blind Phase 3 clinical trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib. Momelotinib is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (inclusive of potential Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).

