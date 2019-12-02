Sierra Oncology Announces Investor Event to Discuss Momelotinib Data Being Reported at ASH

- Event featuring renowned myelofibrosis expert Dr. Ruben Mesa scheduled for 7:00 am ET on December 8th -

- Data highlighting decreased transfusion requirements for patients treated with momelotinib directly compared to ruxolitinib to be reported in a poster at ASH -

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Sierra Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRRA), a late-stage drug development company focused on the development and commercialization of momelotinib, a JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a potentially differentiated therapeutic profile for the treatment of myelofibrosis, today announced that it will host an Analyst & Investor Event on Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 am ET to discuss newly reported clinical data for momelotinib that will be presented at the 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The event will be led by Dr. Nick Glover, President and CEO of Sierra Oncology, and will include a presentation by renowned myelofibrosis expert, Dr. Ruben Mesa, Director of the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center. Dr. Mesa and members of Sierra Oncology's senior management team will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

New analyses of RBC transfusion data from SIMPLIFY-1, a double-blind Phase 3 trial of Sierra's investigational drug momelotinib head-to-head versus ruxolitinib in JAK inhibitor naïve patients, will be presented in a poster by Dr. Mesa on Saturday, December 7th at the ASH Annual Meeting. These analyses demonstrate that patients who received momelotinib had significantly decreased transfusion requirements compared to those treated with ruxolitinib, including a nearly 10-fold higher odds of receiving no transfusions during the 24-week study period.

Analyst and Investor Event and Webcast Information

Date and Time: Sunday, December 8th at 7:00 – 8:00 am ET

Location: Bayhill 33 Meeting Room, Hyatt Regency, 9801 International Dr., Orlando

Event registration and webcast information are available through the Sierra Oncology website at www.sierraoncology.com. The event will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentation will be accessible after the event through the Sierra Oncology website.

ASH 2019 Momelotinib Poster Presentation Information:

Title: Dynamic and Time-To-Event Analyses Demonstrate Marked Reduction in Transfusion Requirements for Janus Kinase Inhibitor–Naïve Myelofibrosis Patients Treated with Momelotinib Compared Head to Head with Ruxolitinib

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical: Poster I

Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2019

Presentation Time: 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm ET

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Hall B

The poster will be available on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 on the company's website at www.sierraoncology.com

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology is a late stage drug development company focused on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology.

Momelotinib, Sierra's lead drug candidate, is a potent, selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements, a range of meaningful anemia benefits, including eliminating or reducing the need for frequent blood transfusions, and comparable spleen control to ruxolitinib. More than 1,200 subjects have received momelotinib since clinical studies began in 2009, including more than 800 patients treated for myelofibrosis. Sierra recently launched the MOMENTUM Phase 3 clinical trial, a randomized double-blind trial designed to enroll 180 myelofibrosis patients who are symptomatic and anemic, and who have been treated previously with a JAK inhibitor.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to momelotinib for the treatment of patients with intermediate/high-risk myelofibrosis who have previously received a JAK inhibitor. Momelotinib is wholly owned by Sierra Oncology and is protected by patents anticipated to provide potential exclusivity to 2040 in the United States and Europe (including Patent Term Extension or Supplementary Protection Certificate).

Sierra is also developing a portfolio of DNA Damage Response (DDR) assets, consisting of SRA737 and SRA141, and is conducting a campaign intended to seek non-dilutive strategic options to support their further advancement. SRA737 is a potent, highly selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1 (Chk1), a key regulator of cell cycle progression and the DDR network, and has demonstrated preliminary clinical efficacy. SRA141 is a potent, selective, orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Cell division cycle 7 kinase (Cdc7) with a potential novel mechanism of cytotoxicity, and has successfully completed the IND process with the FDA enabling the commencement of clinical trials. Sierra retains the global commercialization rights to SRA737 and SRA141.

For more information, please visit www.sierraoncology.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Sierra Oncology's expectations from current data, anticipated clinical development activities, the expected timing of, and results of MOMENTUM, potential benefits of Sierra Oncology's lead product candidate and other product candidates and sufficiency of its capital resources. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the risk that Sierra Oncology may be unable to successfully develop and commercialize product candidates, product candidates may not demonstrate safety and efficacy or otherwise produce positive results, Sierra Oncology may experience delays in the preclinical and anticipated clinical development of its product candidates, Sierra Oncology may be unable to acquire additional assets to build a pipeline of additional product candidates, Sierra Oncology's third-party manufacturers may cause its supply of materials to become limited or interrupted or fail to be of satisfactory quantity or quality, Sierra Oncology's cash resources may be insufficient to fund its current operating plans and it may be unable to raise additional capital when needed, Sierra Oncology may be unable to obtain and enforce intellectual property protection for its technologies and product candidates and the other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" set forth in Sierra Oncology's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Sierra Oncology undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Sierra Oncology

For further information: James Smith, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Sierra Oncology, 604.558.6536, investors@sierraoncology.com

Related Links

https://www.sierraoncology.com/

