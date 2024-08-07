Siebert and INX enter into Referral Agreement for the Introduction of On-Chain Real World Asset (RWA) Projects

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - In a move that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital innovation, The INX Digital Company, Inc. (Cboe CA: INXD) (OTCQB: INXDF) (INXATS: INX) ("INX"), through its broker-dealer subsidiary, INX Securities, LLC, Member: FINRA & SIPC, a leader in regulated Real World Asset trading, has announced a strategic association with Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Member: FINRA & SIPC, ("Siebert"), a prominent name in traditional financial services, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB). This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding On-Chain Real World Asset (RWA) investment opportunities to Siebert's long-established relationships. This association will enable Siebert's extensive network of clients and/or potential issuers to connect with INX's cutting-edge marketplace for the primary issuance and secondary trading of Real World Assets (RWAs). Siebert's introductions to INX will enable those relationships to leverage INX's innovative RWA tokenization capabilities and offer a new realm of investment possibilities, including high-profile sectors such as entertainment, sports, and global sports franchises.

The Siebert-INX association is poised to help redefine the investment landscape by merging traditional financial service relationships with modern digital asset opportunities. This referral relationship will facilitate a bridge from conventional financial services to the dynamic world of blockchain technology, offering an introduction of secure and regulated pathways for capitalizing on digital securities and tokenized asset opportunities.

Shy Datika, CEO of INX, stated, "Our association with Siebert represents a significant step towards merging the traditional and digital financial worlds. By opening access to Siebert's extensive client base and relationships, INX is broadening the scope of investment opportunities and providing access to previously untapped sectors. This collaboration underscores our commitment to financial inclusion and innovation, paving the way for a new era in RWA tokenization."

John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB), added, "Entering into this referral agreement with INX aligns perfectly with Siebert's vision of advancing financial innovation while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and security. This association allows Siebert to introduce our clients and financial sector relationships to a regulated and reliable platform for investing in RWA tokenized assets, enhancing their investment experience and expanding their opportunities within the digital economy."

This collaboration not only expands Siebert's reach into the emerging field of blockchain technology but also reinforces INX's position as a pioneer in digital asset trading, setting new standards for the integration of traditional and digital investment avenues.

About INX:INX provides regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. With the combination of traditional markets expertise and a disruptive fintech approach, INX provides state-of-the-art solutions to modern financial problems. INX is led by an experienced and dedicated team of business, finance, and technology veterans with the shared vision of redefining the world of capital markets via blockchain technology and a disciplined regulatory approach.

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.: INX is the holding company for the INX Group, which includes regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies. The INX Group's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for digital assets on the blockchain. The INX Group's overall mission is to bring communities together and empower them with financial innovation. Our journey started with our initial public token offering of the INX Token in which we raised US$84 million. The INX Group is shaping the blockchain asset industry through its willingness to work in a regulated environment with oversight from regulators like the SEC and FINRA. For more information, please visit the INX Group website here .

About Siebert Financial Corp.: Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967 when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms. Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT,LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services including securities brokerage, investment advisory and insurance offerings, securities lending, and corporate stock plan administration solutions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at www.siebert.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Other Disclosures

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, INX has made certain assumptions, including with respect to, the continuous development of the INX trading platform, the completion of the transactions described herein, the offering of non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards, and the development of the digital asset industry. Although INX believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to regulatory developments, the state of the digital securities and cryptocurrencies markets, and general economic conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, INX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Cboe Canada is not responsible for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.‍

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.‍

