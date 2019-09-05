SideChef and Haier Partner to Make the Smart Fridge the Culinary Centerpiece of the Kitchen

Haier to Debut a Library of Step-by-step Smart Recipe Content Powered by SideChef on their Newest Smart Refrigerators at IFA 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- SideChef, the all-in-one home cooking platform, and Haier announced today that Haier Smart Refrigerators in the European market will now feature smart recipes from the SideChef platform. Haier smart fridge owners will now have access to step-by-step recipes that are recommended based on their refrigerator inventory and is designed to make the home cooking experience easier than ever before. Haier's new smart refrigerators powered by SideChef will be on display at this year's IFA conference in Berlin, Germany, demonstrating its role in the new home cooking journey.

SideChef's "smart recipe" format is being widely adopted amongst appliance giants for its user-centric design. Haier hopes to engage its refrigerator owners in a way that is both practical and delightful. Guided recipes are now at users' fingertips, ensuring successful meal preparation every time. SideChef's rich recipe content is curated from chefs and culinary professionals, unlocking unlimited meal potential while taking into consideration cuisine cravings, dietary restrictions, and general preferences.

"SideChef is proud to partner with Haier and aid the company in its expansion outside of China," said SideChef founder and CEO, Kevin Yu. "We're thrilled to expose more of the European market to the ease of cooking with the SideChef platform."

"Haier bends ourselves to smart home. SideChef is one of our best cooperators to achieve this aim, especially in the recipe program," announced Haier global smart refrigerator solution Director, David Dang. "We are willing to deepen our cooking cooperation in the future."

SideChef has launched previous integrations with brands including GE Appliances and LG. Users can also benefit from in-app integrations with Amazon Fresh for seamless grocery delivery, and Amazon Alexa and Google Home Hub devices for smart assistant guided cooking.

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 15,000 interactive smart recipes with recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef offers in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity. Founded by Kevin Yu in 2014, the company pioneers the next generation of cooking practices with a focus on personalization, inspiration, and connectivity at every step of the meal-making process.

SideChef is available for free on iOS and Android devices. The SideChef app has won Google Play Editor's Pick for 'Best Apps of 2017, inspiring the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world. For more information, visit www.SideChef.com.

About Haier

Haier, born in 1984, has 29 manufacturing bases, 8 integrated R&D centers and 19 overseas trading companies. Its products cover eight categories: refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, air conditioners, television, kitchen appliances, smart appliances and customized products. Over 30 years of growth, Haier insights into the changes of demands in family life, and constantly forges Haier brand into a contemporary brand representative. Visit https://www.haier.com for more information.

