SIDE LAUNCH BREWING CO. INTRODUCES NEW BRAND IDENTITY AND REFRESHED PACKAGING

COLLINGWOOD, ON, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Side Launch Brewing Co. has introduced a new brand identity and packaging system across its flagship beer lineup, marking a major evolution for the Collingwood-based brewery as it strengthens its presence in Ontario's beer and ready-to-drink markets.

The transformation introduces a new brand idea called Built to Launch, reconnecting Side Launch to its heritage while reflecting the outdoor lifestyle and shared moments that define Ontario today, from ski hills and bike trails to cottages, patios and city gatherings.

Side Launch Core Beer (CNW Group/Side Launch Brewing Company)

"Side Launch has grown alongside the community that surrounds it," says Steve St. Jean, VP of Brand, Creative and Marketing. "This evolution honours our history while embracing the four-season lifestyle that inspires our drinkers today."

Founded on the shores of Georgian Bay, Side Launch takes its name from the sideways ship launches that once defined the town, a symbol of preparation meeting possibility. That legacy now anchors the mindset behind Built to Launch: celebrating the effort behind every earned moment, from finishing a ride to gathering with friends after a long day.

Packaging as a Visual Expression of the Brand

The new packaging system, designed in-house with artwork by Ontario illustrator Matt Doyle, introduces a unified visual language across the portfolio. Each can acts like a poster for an adventure moment, featuring a workwear-style badge with the iconic boat mark, stronger colour blocking and typography, custom illustrations tied to beer style and occasion, and nautical chart lines of Georgian Bay.

The rebrand refreshes Side Launch favourites, including Northbound Lager, Anyday Light IPA, Fifth Coast Hazy IPA and Original Wheat, with Fifth Coast revived as a nod to Ontario freshwater surf culture.

Expanding the Launch

"Side Launch is the reward after the effort," says Dan Johnston, VP of Commercial. "It's beer for earned moments -- on the trail, at the cottage or around a campfire."

The rebrand also supports the brewery's expansion into ready-to-drink beverages with the launch of Side Launch Spirits, beginning with Lemon Berry Mist (available in the LCBO), followed by Peach Honey Fizz and Cherry Lime Smash.

About Side Launch Brewing Co.

Founded in 2014, Side Launch crafts beers and cocktails inspired by the region's shipbuilding heritage and adventurous spirit. With locations in Collingwood and London, the brewery brings people together through beer, music and community.

