Short Form Settlement Approval - 2011 Lake Manitoba Flood Class Action Settlement Approval

To: Any person that owned real or personal property off reserve, within a 30 kilometre radius of Lake Manitoba, which was damaged by the flooding of Lake Manitoba in 2011:

A Class Action Lawsuit May Affect Your Legal Rights

SETTLEMENT

A Settlement Agreement has been reached and approved by the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench that settles litigation involving the flooding of Lake Manitoba in 2011 which caused damage to areas surrounding Lake Manitoba through the operation of Provincial Water Control Works in 2011.

The Government of Manitoba has agreed to pay to Class Members $85,500,000. This amount includes lawyer ("Class Counsel") fees and expenses as well as costs of administration of the Settlement.

All persons who owned real or personal property off reserve that was damaged by the flooding of Lake Manitoba in 2011 may make claims for compensation.

Because payments under the Settlement Agreement will be based on the number of people who come forward to make claims, it is not possible to estimate the amounts that Eligible Claimants may receive.

MAKING A CLAIM

In order to make a claim for benefits under the Settlement, Class Members must complete, sign and return a Claims Registration Form to the Claims Administrator, along with necessary supporting documents, no later than April 14, 2022. If a Class Member does not timely and properly submit a Claims Registration Form, that Class Member will not be able to participate in or share in the benefits available under the Settlement.

A detailed instruction package on how to obtain, complete, and submit a Claims Registration Form is available from the Claims Administrator, Exchange Solutions Inc., using the contact information below.

LEARNING MORE

The Court office will NOT be able to answer questions about the matters in this Notice. If you have any questions regarding the Settlement Agreement or making a Claim, information is available by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Exchange Group

Lake Manitoba 2011 Flood Class Action

Settlement

Claims Administrator

Mail:

1 – 554 St. Mary's Road

Winnipeg, MB R2M 3L5

Fax:

204-957-5195

Email:

[email protected]

[email protected]

Telephone:

1-204-947-7120 or 1-833-947-7120

Website:

www.LakeManitobaFloodSettlement2021.com

IMPORTANT DATES

Claim Deadline: April 14, 2022

