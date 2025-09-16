Shopware celebrates 25th anniversary with merchants at Shoptoberfest and Shopware Community Day 2025

The two events will feature Shopware's global community of merchants and partners, product innovation and building the future of e-commerce

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- Shopware, the leading open-source global e-commerce platform, is today hosting their two flagship community events of the year: Shopware Community Day (SCD) in Cologne, Germany, and Shoptoberfest in New York City. This year's gatherings celebrate the growing Shopware community and a special milestone: Shopware's 25th anniversary.

"Bringing together the merchants and partners in our ecosystem is a special opportunity," said Jason Nyhus, President/GM, Shopware US. "The day is all about celebrating the community that makes it possible to support merchants holistically, and creating a uniquely different experience."

The events bring together a thriving community of merchants, partners and thought leaders to celebrate a legacy of innovation, growth and expansion to support the complex needs of businesses. Between the two events, Shopware will host over 1,800 guests around the world and feature keynote talks, panel discussions, and reflections from merchants and Shopware founders and Co-CEOs Stefan and Sebastian Hamann.

Agentic Commerce

Ryan Prichard, Vice President SMB and Financial Services at PayPal took the stage to announce the new Commerce Agent Platform and give attendees a preview of the tool.

"Shopware is pursuing a consistent AI and agentic‑readiness strategy. We believe in open architecture and we always aim to put merchants at the center. With Shopware, merchants have the freedom to manage their systems and processes independently, autonomously, and without restrictions," emphasised Sebastian Hamann, Co-CEO and founder, Shopware.

B2B Components for Every Growth Phase

Over 60% of Shopware merchants are B2B sellers or combine B2B and B2C. With new B2B Components and a flexible open framework, Shopware delivers scalable solutions for every growth phase, meeting the needs of "Complex Commerce."

At SCD, Shopware introduced three new B2B Components:

Advanced Product Catalogues: This tool enables merchants to create tailored product catalogs and speed up customer-specific quoting processes.

This tool enables merchants to create tailored product catalogs and speed up customer-specific quoting processes. Budget Management: This tool allows merchants to manage budgets in a targeted way and allocate them to teams, delivering greater transparency and efficiency.

This tool allows merchants to manage budgets in a targeted way and allocate them to teams, delivering greater transparency and efficiency. Individual Pricing: The feature maps customer‑specific prices directly in the shop, saving resources, strengthening trust and increasing loyalty through repeat purchases.

For more information about the Shopware community, tech ecosystem, and details on the new capabilities released, visit: www.shopware.com

