QUEBEC CITY, QC, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and smart charging solutions provider, and METRO Inc. announced a new partnership to provide fast charging at more than 130 Metro, Super C, Food Basics and Marché Adonis grocery store locations across Quebec and Ontario. The partnership, which will install at least 500 fast charging ports starting in August, will ensure EV drivers have access to fast charging in convenient and accessible places, keeping them charged up and on the road.

"This partnership is about integrating the best EV charging experience into daily life and making it as routine as grocery shopping," said Louis Tremblay, FLO President and CEO. "Making public charging options widely available is key for Canada to achieve its environmental goals and transition to an emission-free transportation sector. By establishing fast charging stations at more than 130 grocery stores across Quebec and Ontario, we're laying the groundwork to accelerate the transition."

"METRO is committed to adopting short-term, science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets for its direct and indirect emissions," said Michel Avigliano, Vice President, Real Estate and Engineering, METRO. "Through this partnership, we are taking action to reduce our indirect emissions linked to the transport of our customers, while contributing to the collective effort of transition towards a more low-carbon economy."

A significant number of these new installations are supported by FLO's partnership with the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), which committed C$235 million to FLO bringing more than 1,900 public fast charging ports online across Canada by 2027.

"The CIB is investing in critical EV infrastructure which meets drivers' needs for the future, in communities big and small, across the country. Grocery stores are essential for our daily necessities and thriving communities. By combining high speed charging options for EV drivers in the places they frequent the most, we are moving closer to ending EV owners' range anxiety," said Ehren Cory, CEO, Canada Infrastructure Bank.

The more than 130 grocery stores will feature the new dual port FLO Ultra fast charger. With up to 320 kW of available power, the FLO Ultra charger will charge most new EVs to 80% in 15 minutes. FLO's Ultra fast charger is capable of up to 500kW when paired with a second FLO Ultra charger. Its flexible and modular design and extended cable length facilitates charging on one or on both sides, creating ease of use for all types of makes and models.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We help to overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America with facilities in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

About Metro

With annual sales of more than $20 billion, METRO Inc. is a food and pharmacy leader in Québec and Ontario, providing employment to more than 97,000 people. Its purpose is to Nourish the health and well-being of our communities. As a retailer, franchisor, distributor, manufacturer, and provider of eCommerce services, the company operates or services a network of some 980 food stores under several banners including Metro, Metro Plus, Super C and Food Basics, and 640 pharmacies primarily under the Jean Coutu, Brunet, Metro Pharmacy and Food Basics Pharmacy banners. For more details, visit corpo.metro.ca.

