SHL announces the Mobilize Solution, empowering organizations to discover and maximize workforce potential

It has never been more important to create an agile workforce that can pivot suddenly to meet unforeseen circumstances and fill critical roles in teams. Mobilize transforms talent management to proactively answer every workforce requirement.

"Our solution uses real-time data to identify the best-fit internal resource for the role and challenges your business must overcome. It's a contextual view of your workforce's potential that enables the best talent mobility decisions, whatever the scenario," said Himanshu Aggarwal, SHL's Chief Growth Officer. "No one can predict the future, but SHL's powerfully predictive insight ensures you and your teams are prepared for it. The ability to make quick and accurate talent mobility decisions is imperative to thrive in this new and unpredictable world."

Traditional methods of identifying internal talent are often based on subjective elements like manager intuition or relationships, length of service, development plan commitments, and a host of other non-scientific methods. This can lead to low diversity, lackluster results, and declining employee engagement. According to Financial Management Magazine, 43% of CEOs said that poor talent management has kept them from meeting their targets.

SHL's Mobilize Solution combines science and technology to go beyond a point-in-time diagnostic and improves a number of talent management decisions, from succession planning to high potential and leadership identification. It is built on SHL's comprehensive leadership study, which won the SIOP award for Best Applied Research in the Workplace.

"SHL's Mobilize Solution provides our organization with one simple and highly predictive platform for succession planning. It also offers SWECO's leaders differentiated feedback and deeper insight for their own development," said Asa Saltin Meerits, Talent and Acquisition Manager at SWECO.

Mobilize is comprised of four key components: assessments that identify and profile talent by capturing personality and experience data; dashboards to deliver actionable, contextual, and highly predictive insights that are three times more accurate at predicting leader success; mobile-first and user-friendly experiences; and global services delivered by over 300 industrial and organizational psychologists.

